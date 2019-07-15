Outlook on the Baseball Equipment Market in the United States to 2023 - Adidas, Amer Sports Corp, Mizuno Corp, Nike, and Under Armour are Leading the Competition
The increasing popularity of baseball
Baseball is the second biggest sports in terms of popularity across the US after American Football and an increasing number of European players participating in the major professional sports league has added to the popularity of the sport.
Also, the contract signed by well-known players in a baseball team is increasing the popularity rate of the game among the youth. This popularity for baseball game will lead to the expansion of the baseball equipment market in the US at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Growing customization
Mass customization and personalization of baseball equipment are slowly gaining popularity across the US.
The advancement in technology is helping vendors to customize equipment based on the specific requirement of players in terms of size, shape, and color. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report also looks at factors such as the necessity for quick replacement of bats and balls, increasing the popularity of baseball, rise in salaries of baseball players, and regulations mandating the use of protective gear.
However, low women participation rate, inconsistent raw material prices, and intense competition may hamper the growth of the baseball equipment industry in the US over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This baseball equipment market analysis considers sales from bats, gloves, shoes, balls, and protective gear and others. The analysis also considers the sales of baseball equipment in the US.
In 2018, the bat's segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as frequent replacement of wooden bats will play a significant role in the bat's segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the baseball equipment market in the US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baseball equipment manufacturers that include:
- Adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- Mizuno Corp.
- Nike Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
Also, the baseball equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Bats - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gloves - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Shoes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Balls - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Protective gear and others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing customization
- Increasing online retail sales
- Product innovations
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- Mizuno Corp.
- Nike Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
