Outlook on the Baseball Equipment Market in the United States to 2023 - Adidas, Amer Sports Corp, Mizuno Corp, Nike, and Under Armour are Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baseball Equipment Market in the US 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing popularity of baseball



Baseball is the second biggest sports in terms of popularity across the US after American Football and an increasing number of European players participating in the major professional sports league has added to the popularity of the sport.



Also, the contract signed by well-known players in a baseball team is increasing the popularity rate of the game among the youth. This popularity for baseball game will lead to the expansion of the baseball equipment market in the US at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Growing customization



Mass customization and personalization of baseball equipment are slowly gaining popularity across the US.



The advancement in technology is helping vendors to customize equipment based on the specific requirement of players in terms of size, shape, and color. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report also looks at factors such as the necessity for quick replacement of bats and balls, increasing the popularity of baseball, rise in salaries of baseball players, and regulations mandating the use of protective gear.



However, low women participation rate, inconsistent raw material prices, and intense competition may hamper the growth of the baseball equipment industry in the US over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This baseball equipment market analysis considers sales from bats, gloves, shoes, balls, and protective gear and others. The analysis also considers the sales of baseball equipment in the US.



In 2018, the bat's segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as frequent replacement of wooden bats will play a significant role in the bat's segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the baseball equipment market in the US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baseball equipment manufacturers that include:



Adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

Mizuno Corp.

Nike Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Also, the baseball equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Bats - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Gloves - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Shoes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Balls - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Protective gear and others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing customization

Increasing online retail sales

Product innovations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

Mizuno Corp.

Nike Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1wgm5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sporting Goods and Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.