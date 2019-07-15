Evoke Neuroscience Invited to Submit for Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation’s Diagnostics Accelerator

Evoke Neuroscience, Inc.

Evoke proposes to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) biomarker to easily and more specifically diagnose Alzheimer's patients.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evoke Neuroscience announces it has been invited to apply for the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation’s ( ADDF ) Diagnostics Accelerator research program based on Evoke’s successful submission of a Letter of Intent. Evoke’s proposal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) biomarker development will aim to address the lack of biomarkers that easily and more specifically diagnose patients, stage disease progression, monitor response to treatment, and improve the rigor and efficiency of clinical trials.The Diagnostics Accelerator program adopts a new approach that brings together philanthropic capital with a venture mindset to advance bold new ideas for easier and more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Initial funding commitments came from partners including ADDF Co-Founder Leonard Lauder, Bill Gates, the Dolby family, and the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation. The latest to join this coalition of philanthropists include Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos, bringing the current program funding to nearly $50 million.Evoke’s proposed research will build upon the capabilities of its 510(k) cleared medical device, the eVoxSystem, which collects EEG-based biomarkers to aid physicians in diagnosis. The proposed research will leverage Evoke’s database of over 50,000 existing EEG data sets with an aim to increase the sensitivity and specificity of these non-invasive biomarkers. Co-principal investigators for the study are Dr. David Merrill, MD, PhD, Director of Pacific Brain Health Center at Pacific Neuroscience Institute, and Morgan Ingemanson, PhD, head of Medical Affairs at Evoke Neuroscience.“Our technology has the potential to change the current gold standard in clinical diagnosis of patients with MCI and Alzheimer’s to a rapid, objective measurement of brain function,” explains Dr. Ingemanson. “By utilizing our vast computational EEG data sets, we can train Machine Learning models to identify unique neural signatures of Alzheimer’s disease. And we can make this discriminant widely available to healthcare providers – including those without prior neuroscience expertise – bringing what was once the exclusive domain of a neurologist into the primary care setting to dramatically expand patient access to care."Primary and specialty care physicians are already using eVox to acquire EEG biomarkers, in-office, via a non-invasive and low-cost procedure. Doctors use their professional judgment in determining when the eVox System is appropriate to aid in diagnosis.ABOUT ADDF DIAGNOSTICS ACCELERATORFounded in 1998 by Leonard A. Lauder and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) is the only philanthropy solely focused on accelerating the development of drugs to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease. The Diagnostics Accelerator is a partnership of funders dedicated to accelerating the development of affordable and accessible biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, and to advance the development of more targeted treatments.ABOUT EVOKE NEUROSCIENCEEvoke Neuroscience ( www.evokeneuroscience.com ) was formed in 2009 with the mission to improve diagnosis and treatment of cognitive disorders with objective, clinically meaningful, and easy-to-use products. Physicians use the eVoxSystem to acquire objective and stable biomarkers that may aid in the diagnosis of cognitive diseases such as dementia. Evoke was named one of the INC. 500/5000 fastest growing companies two years in a row.



