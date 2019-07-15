Brian Giuliani Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Industrials Investment Banking Practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Brian Giuliani will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Industrials Investment Banking Group. Mr. Giuliani will commence work at Guggenheim in September.



Mr. Giuliani brings close to two decades of experience to Guggenheim. He will join the firm from Barclays, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the Industrials Investment Banking group. Prior to his time at Barclays, he was at Lehman Brothers and Piper Jaffray.

“We are excited for Brian to join our Industrials Investment Banking group,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “He is a thoughtful strategic adviser and an important addition to our growing Industrials franchise. I look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Giuliani received his M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 3.31.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $60bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Partners

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com



