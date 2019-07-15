Worldwide Smart Doorbell Market Forecasts to 2023 - Use of Smart Doorbells for Video Surveillance is a Key Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Doorbell Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for smart locks



Smart lock has witnessed growing demand from consumers due to factors such as flexibility with high security, easy installation, remote locking and unlocking, and instant alerts to homeowners in case of burglary.



The entry of new players into the global smart lock market has led to availability of new products at low costs. This demand for combination of smart lock and smart doorbell among customers will lead to the expansion of the global smart doorbell market at a CAGR of over 46% during the forecast period.



Growing security concerns



When doorbells are connected to internet, attackers can penetrate the portal through cross site scripting and code injection and can manage to acquire user credentials.



Hackers can access the smart doorbell when connected to wireless network which becomes a threat to the security of home. These security issues are expected to have a negative impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report also looks at factors such growing number of strategic partnerships in the market, increasing demand for smart locks, and increasing penetration of broadband connection. However, uncertainties in the technical issues, growing security concerns, and poor network coverage may hamper the growth of the smart doorbell industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This smart doorbell market analysis considers sales from both stand-alone smart doorbell and integrated smart doorbell. The analysis also considers the sales of smart doorbell in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the stand-alone smart doorbell segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as cost advantage will play a significant role in the stand-alone smart doorbell segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global smart doorbell market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart doorbell manufacturers that include:



August Home

Dbell

Google

Ring

SkyBell Technologies

Also, the smart doorbell market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Stand-alone smart doorbell - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Integrated smart doorbell - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Development of technologically advanced products

Use of smart doorbells for video surveillance

Emergence of battery-powered wireless smart doorbells

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

August Home Inc.

dbell Inc.

Google LLC

Ring LLC

SkyBell Technologies Inc.

