Ethylene Dichloride: Worldwide Market Review 2017-2019 & Outlook to 2025

The report on the global ethylene dichloride market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global ethylene dichloride market to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on ethylene dichloride market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on ethylene dichloride market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global ethylene dichloride market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global ethylene dichloride market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR - Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growth in the PVC market

Increasing use of PVC in end-use industries

2) Restraints

Health issues associated with EDC

3) Opportunities

Upsurge in the use of bio-ethylene made from bio-ethanol

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the ethylene dichloride market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the ethylene dichloride market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global ethylene dichloride market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Ethylene Dichloride Market Highlights

2.2. Ethylene Dichloride Market Projection

2.3. Ethylene Dichloride Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Ethylene Dichloride Market



4. Ethylene Dichloride Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market by Application

5.1. Agricultural Chemicals

5.2. Chemical Intermediate

5.3. Chemical Solvents

5.4. VCM/PVC Raw Materials Production



6. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market by End Use Industry

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Medical

6.3. Construction

6.4. Furniture

6.5. Packaging



7. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Ethylene Dichloride Market by Application

7.1.2. North America Ethylene Dichloride Market by End Use Industry

7.1.3. North America Ethylene Dichloride Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Ethylene Dichloride Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Bayer AG

8.2.2. Dow DuPont Inc.

8.2.3. Formosa Plastics Corporation

8.2.4. INEOS Group Ltd.

8.2.5. LG Chem Ltd.

8.2.6. Occidental Chemical Corporation

8.2.7. Reliance Industries Limited

8.2.8. Saudi Aramco

8.2.9. Solvay S.A.

8.2.10. Westlake Chemical

8.2.11. Other Companies



