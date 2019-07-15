Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Increasing Consciousness About Personal Care Spurs Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global cosmetic packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global cosmetic packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on cosmetic packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on cosmetic packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cosmetic packaging market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cosmetic packaging market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR - Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand for cosmetics due to the rising geriatric population

Increasing consciousness about personal care

2) Restraints

Fluctuating the prices of raw materials

3) Opportunities

Innovation in packaging

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cosmetic packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cosmetic packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cosmetic packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Cosmetic Packaging Market Highlights

2.2. Cosmetic Packaging Market Projection

2.3. Cosmetic Packaging Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Container

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Cosmetic Packaging Market



4. Cosmetic Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Material

5.1. Glass

5.2. Paper

5.3. Plastic

5.4. Other Materials



6. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Application

6.1. Skin Care

6.2. Hair Care

6.3. Make Up

6.4. Nail Care



7. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Container

7.1. Jars

7.2. Tubes

7.3. Bottles

7.4. Pumps & Dispensers

7.5. Other Containers



8. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Cosmetic Packaging Market by Material

8.1.2. North America Cosmetic Packaging Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Cosmetic Packaging Market by Container

8.1.4. North America Cosmetic Packaging Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Amcor Limited

9.2.2. Ball Corporation

9.2.3. Silgan Holdings Inc.

9.2.4. Bemis Company Inc.

9.2.5. World Wide Packaging LLC

9.2.6. Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

9.2.7. Quadpack Industries S.A.

9.2.8. HCP Packaging

9.2.9. ALBEA

9.2.10. DS Smith

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cbc2b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.