LI SURGEON TO TAKE ON ROLE OF ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF NUMC BURN CENTER

/EIN News/ -- Garden City, NY, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, serious burns are among the most life threatening and hard to treat medical emergencies in the world. Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC) Burn Center is providing the Long Island community with life-changing patient care.



For 65 years the Burn Center's success can be traced to NUMC and its affiliation with Long Island Plastic Surgical Group. Dr. Leonard Rubin instituted burn care at the then Meadowbrook Hospital in 1954. He brought a wealth of experience to the hospital, having served as a U.S. Army plastic surgeon through the North African and European theaters of World War II.



Since 1981, the practice's former President, Dr. Roger L. Simpson, has remained as Director of the NUMC Burn Center. Alongside his partner in private practice, Dr. Louis H. Riina, the pair used state-of-the-art techniques and technologies to ease patient pain and promote the healing of complicated burn injuries. Total burn care is a multidisciplinary specialty and continued success is achieved through the efforts and compassion of physicians, nurses, therapists, nutritionists, and so many others who contribute daily to the patients' total well-being.



Dr. Yoel Rojas-Ortiz of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group has been appointed Associate Director of the Burn Center, succeeding the great work and accomplishments of Dr. Riina. Dr. Rojas-Ortiz graduated from Long Island Plastic Surgical Group and NUMC's Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery residency program after having completed two years as Burn Surgery fellow at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. Dr. Rojas-Ortiz will play an integral role in providing critical and reconstructive care to patients who have sustained severe burns and complex wounds. Dr. Rojas-Ortiz's appointment marks a meaningful next step for the hospital and for the community we serve.





About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG)



2018 marked the 70th anniversary of LIPSG. The group comprises 20 plastic surgeons and is the oldest and largest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. LIPSG's main facility is located in Garden City, NY, and the practice has additional offices in East Hills, Babylon, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Huntington. LIPSG also operates Deep Blue Med Spa, which offers clinically proven skin rejuvenation procedures, the New York Plastic Surgical Group, a division of LIPSG, and Dr.STITCH, a 24/7 on-call service and hotline. LIPSG surgeons also do extensive international charity surgery work through their support of ReSurge International.



From left to right: Burn Fellow Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim, Dr. Yoel Rojas-Ortiz, Dr. Laurence T. Glickman, and Dr. Roger L. Simpson





