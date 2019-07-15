Global Acrylonitrile Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 3.2% Over 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylonitrile Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global acrylonitrile market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global acrylonitrile market to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on acrylonitrile market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on acrylonitrile market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global acrylonitrile market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global acrylonitrile market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR - Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid growth in the construction industry

Increasing demand for acrylonitrile from consumer appliances industry

2) Restraints

Availability of low priced polyester fibers

3) Opportunities

Growing investment in the automotive sector

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the acrylonitrile market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the acrylonitrile market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global acrylonitrile market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Acrylonitrile Market Highlights

2.2. Acrylonitrile Market Projection

2.3. Acrylonitrile Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Acrylonitrile Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Acrylonitrile Market



4. Acrylonitrile Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Acrylonitrile Market by Applications

5.1. Acrylic Fibres

5.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.3. Polyacrylamide (PAM)

5.4. Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

5.5. Other Applications



6. Global Acrylonitrile Market by End User

6.1. Aerospace and Defense

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Construction

6.4. Other End-users



7. Global Acrylonitrile Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Acrylonitrile Market by Applications

7.1.2. North America Acrylonitrile Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Acrylonitrile Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Acrylonitrile Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. INEOS

8.2.2. PetroChina Company Limited

8.2.3. Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.2.4. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

8.2.5. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.2.6. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

8.2.7. Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

8.2.8. Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

8.2.9. Formosa Plastics Corporation

8.2.10. Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

8.2.11. Other Companies



