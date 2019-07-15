Global Rosemary Extracts Market Analysis in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Other Applications (2017-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rosemary Extracts Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global rosemary extracts market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global rosemary extracts market to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on rosemary extracts market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on rosemary extracts market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global rosemary extracts market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global rosemary extracts market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR - Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing popularity regarding natural preservative over artificial additive among the food and beverage industry

Nowadays, manufacturers are looking for natural additive to extend the shelf life of their products, which in turns, the growth of natural preservative is increased

2) Restraints

Availability of cheaper artificial additive

3) Opportunities

Research and development and innovation to use of rosemary extracts in various end-user industries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the rosemary extracts market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the rosemary extracts market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global rosemary extracts market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR - Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Rosemary Extracts Market Highlights

2.2. Rosemary Extracts Market Projection

2.3. Rosemary Extracts Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Rosemary Extracts Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Nature

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Rosemary Extracts Market



4. Rosemary Extracts Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Rosemary Extracts Market by Form

5.1. Powder

5.2. Liquid



6. Global Rosemary Extracts Market by Nature

6.1. Conventional

6.2. Organic



7. Global Rosemary Extracts Market by Application

7.1. Food and Beverages

7.2. Pharmaceuticals

7.3. Personal Care Industry

7.4. Others



8. Global Rosemary Extracts Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Rosemary Extracts Market by Form

8.1.2. North America Rosemary Extracts Market by Nature

8.1.3. North America Rosemary Extracts Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Rosemary Extracts Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Rosemary Extracts Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd.

9.2.2. Changsha E.K HERB Co. Ltd.

9.2.3. Kalsec Inc.

9.2.4. FLAVEX Naturextrakte

9.2.5. Frutarom Industries Ltd.

9.2.6. Hainan Super Biotech Co. Ltd.

9.2.7. Kemin Industries

9.2.8. Geneham Pharmaceutical

9.2.9. Danisco A/S

9.2.10. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tat1oo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

