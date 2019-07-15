CEA Opioid Task Force to Announce Role in National Opioid Litigation and Class Action Settlement Initiative

County Executives of America Opioid Task Force has Pushed Forward with Litigation Against the Opioid Industry.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. E.S.T at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., the Chairman of the County Executives of America (CEA) Opioid Task Force and Albany County, NY County Executive, Dan McCoy, will announce the role the CEA has played in the national opioid litigation, why municipalities are involved in the litigation and why the litigation is critical to securing the aid so many of the country’s municipalities need.

Over the last two and a half years, the task force has pushed forward with litigation against the opioid industry and worked with legal counsel to provide input to legal counsel for issues they encounter in their communities related to the opioid epidemic and their goals in bringing the litigation, including reform suggestions to help prevent future similar epidemics and what types of potential resolutions would be most beneficial. Leadership from the CEA Opioid Task Force also is serving as a class representative in the proposed Negotiation Settlement Class, an innovative class action approach with the goal of encouraging settlement negotiations with defendants.

Counties are some of the hardest hit municipalities in the U.S. and are on the front lines in responding to the epidemic as they provide essential community services such as emergency services and child welfare care. Such services and County personnel have shouldered the burden in providing for their residents. During the press conference, the leaders of the task force will be present to highlight the dilemma of counties.

Additionally, Motley Rice LLC co-founder, CEA Opioid Task Force Counsel and one of the co-leads for the National Prescription Opiate Multidistrict Litigation, Joe Rice, will discuss the current status of the opioid litigation. He will also provide details about the proposed Negotiating Class that would create a cohesive group of cities, counties, towns, parishes, villages and boroughs for the sole purpose of negotiating a settlement with opioid defendants, plaintiffs in the National Prescription Opiate Multidistrict Litigation.

