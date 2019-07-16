HCTTF Report Promotes Innovative Payment Strategies to Address Maternal Health Crisis

The new report examines the evidence from existing efforts to transition away from fee-for-service care, categorized into three outcomes-driven maternity payment levels with increasing provider accountability for cost and quality.

Members of the Task Force also call on CMS to test a maternity care APM

This report encapsulates the current evidence from value-based maternity models and the learnings of experts at the vanguard of maternity payment innovation.” — Clare Pierce-Wrobel, Senior Director, Health Care Transformation Task Force

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient organizations, today released a report which highlights the importance of expanding value-based payments to increase outcomes-driven maternity care. As the rate of maternal mortality in the United States continues to rise despite reductions globally, the Task Force has identified value-based payment as a critical mechanism to drive improved maternal health outcomes and reduced disparities.“This report encapsulates the current evidence from value-based maternity models and the learnings of experts at the vanguard of maternity payment innovation,” said Clare Pierce-Wrobel, Senior Director at the Health Care Transformation Task Force. “It also provides a candid assessment of the key barriers to adopting a value-based payment paradigm for maternity care.”The new report , Expanding Access to Outcomes-Driven Maternity Care through Value-Based Payment, examines the evidence from existing efforts to transition away from fee-for-service care, categorized into three outcomes-driven maternity payment levels with increasing provider accountability for cost and quality: (a) perinatal fee schedule changes; (b) value-based maternity payments which link reimbursement to maternal outcomes and total cost; and, (c) comprehensive payments for mother and newborn which link reimbursement for both maternal and infant quality outcomes and total cost.“We are encouraged by Task Force members’ commitment to learning from this work and implementing effective value-based models for maternity care within their organizations,” said Debra L. Ness, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families. “Innovative delivery and payment systems are key to encouraging care that fosters a healthy perinatal process for moms and babies. This innovation is urgently needed to address our country’s maternal health crisis and reduce the troubling disparities in maternal mortality and morbidity affecting Black and Native women.”An accompanying Health Affairs blog post, “To Help Fix The Maternal Health Crisis, Look To Value-Based Payment,” authored by Pierce-Wrobel and HCTTF Senior Associate Katie Green, further outlines the opportunity for policymakers to advance outcomes-driven maternity models. Task Force members also issued a call to action for the CMS Innovation Center to drive additional adoption by testing a comprehensive, multi-payer maternity care model.“Improving health outcomes for women and their newborns will be strengthened by greater alignment in value-based incentives for maternity care across payers,” said Dr. Sree Chaguturu, Chief of Population Health at Partners HealthCare. “Appropriate financial and quality incentives allow us to better focus on the unique health needs of different populations.”The report’s development was overseen by the HCTTF’s Implementing Value Models Work Group with contributions from a broader advisory group of maternity care experts both within and outside the Task Force membership. The Work Group draws upon the Task Force’s six guiding principles to evaluate payment models, identify improvements to value model design and implementation, and assess market factors and provider/payer characteristics that impact success under value-based payment arrangements.ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEHealth Care Transformation Task Force is a unique consortium of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERSAetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Ascension • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • CareCentrix • ChenMed • Clarify • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • ConcertoHealth • Dignity Health • Encompass Health • Evolent Health • Families USA • Geisinger • HRHCare • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • OSF HealthCare • Pacific Business Group on Health • Partners Healthcare • patientping • Premier • Remedy Partners • SCL Health • Sentara Healthcare • Trinity Health • Tucson Medical Center • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.