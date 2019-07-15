ConnectWise’s Craig Fulton Named Among Channel Partners “Top Gun 51” Channel Leaders

A group of top channel analysts, master agents and distributors select executives in forefront of partner advocacy for inaugural list

During his 12 years at ConnectWise, Fulton has held various positions, including chief product officer, senior product manager, business consultant and system engineer. As chief customer officer, Fulton oversees the support, consulting and education, and IT Nations teams as a unified function to support the growth and success of ConnectWise’s customers.

“I’m so honored to receive this recognition and I have to credit the amazing ConnectWise team for their support, along with the experiences I’ve had across my 20-plus years in the technology industry,” said Fulton. “It’s important to have the right experience for any leadership role, and I credit the time I spent as a support desk and field technician early in my career for guiding my decision-making today and helping me understand what technology solution providers want and need from their business management software.”

To compile the Top Gun 51 list, launched this year in tandem with the annual MSP 501, Channel Partners and Channel Futures editors invited those who know channel executives best — distributors, master agents and industry analysts — to nominate leaders who exemplify channel advocacy and leadership.

Channel Partners and Channel Futures define a channel leader as possessing integrity, knowledge and confidence, the ability to inspire others, commitment and passion. He or she must be adept at recognizing the increasing diversity of partner types, revenue models and partner and customer journeys.

Criteria considered for selecting the Top Gun 51 include finding advocates for the channel model with internal leadership who are committed to partners’ business success and who work to earn partners’ trust. The data was collected online from May 1 to June 15, 2019.

Channel Partners and Channel Futures congratulate ConnectWise’s Craig Fulton on being named to this list and will recognize the #TopGun51 at a gala banquet during Channel Partners Evolution , held September 9-12 in Washington, D.C.

“Today’s channel leaders must be futurists, accountants, technologists, marketers and evangelists,” says Lorna Garey, editor in chief of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “We wanted to recognize these executives based on insights from within the community itself. I want to thank all of the master agents, distributors and analysts who helped us assemble a list that includes well-known names along with rising stars across a diverse range of companies.”

The complete 2019 Top Gun 51 list is available at Channel Partners.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is a software company that fuels Technology Solution Provider (TSP) growth. We provide the industry’s most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business. Featuring the most extensive set of elegantly integrated functions, ConnectWise automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 26,000 partners in more than 65 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

Background

The 2019 Top Gun 51 list is based on data collected by Channel Partners and Channel Futures from a list of well-known master agents, distributors and channel analysts. Data was collected online from May 1 to June 15, 2019. All nominations are held in strict confidence.

