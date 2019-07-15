Simmons Bank Named a 2019 Best Place to Work in Arkansas

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons Bank has been named to Arkansas Business’ list of Best Places to Work for a second year in a row. The award recognizes Simmons and 45 other companies as the best employers in Arkansas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.





“At Simmons, we are deeply focused on going the extra mile for our associates,” said Marty Casteel, chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. “Not only does this attract talent and instill loyalty, but our extra mile culture is also felt by our customers.”

One of the bank’s core strategic pillars is being a Great Place to Work. Simmons’ 2,700 associates are provided with numerous benefits and programs to support this aim, such as a multi-layered well-being program that covers emotional, personal and financial wellness in addition to physical health. Leadership development programs such as NEXTGen, which pairs rising associates with executive mentors, are also designed to help associates live their best lives.

To be considered for the Arkansas Business award, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in Arkansas

Have at least 15 employees in Arkansas

Be in business a minimum of one year

Companies from across the state applied for the award by completing a two-part survey. The first portion of the survey, worth 25 percent of the total evaluation, assessed companies’ workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. The second portion, worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the internal experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Arkansas, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Arkansas program, please visit www.BestPlacestoWorkAR.com.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began as a community bank in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily to approximately $17.6 billion in assets (as of April 12, 2019) and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. For more information, visit http://www.simmonsbank.com/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

SARAH SHAFER

Simmons Bank

Communications Specialist

501.612.8412 (mobile)

501.223.4282 (desk)

sarah.shafer@simmonsbank.com

Sarah Shafer Simmons Bank 501-612-8412 sarah.shafer@simmonsbank.com

