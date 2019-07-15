Unissant bolsters leadership team, adds Travis Szabo as Senior Vice President

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business development and operations executive Travis Szabo has joined Unissant as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Travis will be focused on developing and maturing the core capabilities and market relationships of the firm’s health IT, data management and analytics, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and cloud migration verticals in the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Veterans Administration (VA). Mr. Szabo has extensive experience overseeing business operations (multimillion-dollar P&L, business development, organizational direction, capture, proposal, and staffing) for government clients and civilian agencies.

“We’re delighted to add Travis to our executive team,” says Unissant President Ken Bonner. “He brings deep experience in Military Health and Health IT, making him a perfect addition to our Growth Team.”

Prior to joining Unissant, Mr. Szabo was Director of Defense Health Agency & Veterans Affairs at Octo Consulting, where he established a new position for the company within the Veterans Administration. He has supported Military Health programs through companies such as SAIC in Northern Virginia and CSRA in San Antonio, TX. Leveraging his experience and connections within the industry and federal government, he has a strong track record of expanding business development portfolios and establishing strategic partner relationships. Mr. Szabo holds a Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University and Advanced Management Program, Chief Information Officer from the National Defense University.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA Health IT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

