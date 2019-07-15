Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2023: Leading Players are Abbott Labs, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Labs, Danaher Corp, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics



The rising need for quick influenza monitoring and the lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are increasing the need for point-of-care diagnostics, which provide rapid results. The quick antigen detection ability of rapid influenza diagnostics tests (RIDTs) help healthcare practitioners in providing timely and appropriate treatment.



These factors are increasing the sales of RIDT kits, which are point-of-care products. Vendors are further focusing on improving their efficacy and precision. As a result, the market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing approvals of influenza diagnostic products by regulatory authorities



Key market vendors have been upgrading their products to meet compliance standards set by authorities such as the US FDA, CFDA, and ECDC. Consequently, the number of approvals is increasing. As a result, many influenza detection kits are commercially available.



The sales of these kits will continue to rise owing to the growing incidence of influenza cases across the world, which will augment sales. Therefore, the increasing approvals of influenza diagnostic products by regulatory authorities will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Drivers & Restraints



The report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, rising focus on the prevention of pandemic influenza, and high demand for influenza diagnostics during seasonal prevalence.



However, challenges such as the lack of laboratory infrastructure in developing regions, consistent development of new diagnostic procedures for emerging influenza virus, and stringent compliance and regulatory requirements may hamper the growth of the Influenza diagnostics industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This influenza diagnostics market analysis considers sales from point-of-care testing, immunodiagnostics, and molecular diagnostics kits segments to end-user sectors such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutions, and home care. The analysis also considers the sales of influenza diagnostics in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the point-of-care testing segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need for rapid influenza testing in outpatient and home care settings and in physician-owned laboratories will significantly help the point-of-care testing segment in maintaining its leading market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global influenza diagnostics market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading influenza diagnostics producers which include:



Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the influenza diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY INDICATION



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Point-of-care testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Immunodiagnostics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Surge in number of genetic characterization studies on influenza virus

Increasing approvals of influenza diagnostic products by regulatory authorities

Rising adoption of rapid diagnostic products in physician office laboratories

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

