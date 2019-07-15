Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2023: Leading Players are Abbott Labs, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Labs, Danaher Corp, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics
The rising need for quick influenza monitoring and the lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are increasing the need for point-of-care diagnostics, which provide rapid results. The quick antigen detection ability of rapid influenza diagnostics tests (RIDTs) help healthcare practitioners in providing timely and appropriate treatment.
These factors are increasing the sales of RIDT kits, which are point-of-care products. Vendors are further focusing on improving their efficacy and precision. As a result, the market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Increasing approvals of influenza diagnostic products by regulatory authorities
Key market vendors have been upgrading their products to meet compliance standards set by authorities such as the US FDA, CFDA, and ECDC. Consequently, the number of approvals is increasing. As a result, many influenza detection kits are commercially available.
The sales of these kits will continue to rise owing to the growing incidence of influenza cases across the world, which will augment sales. Therefore, the increasing approvals of influenza diagnostic products by regulatory authorities will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Drivers & Restraints
The report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, rising focus on the prevention of pandemic influenza, and high demand for influenza diagnostics during seasonal prevalence.
However, challenges such as the lack of laboratory infrastructure in developing regions, consistent development of new diagnostic procedures for emerging influenza virus, and stringent compliance and regulatory requirements may hamper the growth of the Influenza diagnostics industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
This influenza diagnostics market analysis considers sales from point-of-care testing, immunodiagnostics, and molecular diagnostics kits segments to end-user sectors such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutions, and home care. The analysis also considers the sales of influenza diagnostics in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the point-of-care testing segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need for rapid influenza testing in outpatient and home care settings and in physician-owned laboratories will significantly help the point-of-care testing segment in maintaining its leading market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global influenza diagnostics market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading influenza diagnostics producers which include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMerieux S.A.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Also, the influenza diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY INDICATION
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Point-of-care testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Immunodiagnostics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Surge in number of genetic characterization studies on influenza virus
- Increasing approvals of influenza diagnostic products by regulatory authorities
- Rising adoption of rapid diagnostic products in physician office laboratories
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMerieux S.A.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
