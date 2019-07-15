Endovenous Ablation Devices: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2023 -- Increasing Prevalence of CVI Spurs Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endovenous Ablation Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing prevalence of CVI



One of the high risk factors for CVI is aging. Therefore, the growing geriatric population will increase the incidence of CVI. Other risk factors include obesity, smoking, and pregnancy, which are also prevalent.



Moreover, CVI is a progressive medical condition, which worsens with time. As a result, the need for effective treatment of CVI is increasing.



Therefore, the sales of endovenous ablation devices have been increasing, which will lead to the expansion of the global endovenous ablation devices market. The market will grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Emergence of endovenous steam ablation (EVSA) as an alternative to EVLA & RFA



The EVSA method has better patient tolerance compared with EVLA and RFA. This factor is attributed to the minute and flexible catheter of EVSA compared with the stiff glass fibers of EVLA and RFA. EVSA catheters can easily be inserted into veins without inflicting pain on the patient.



Therefore, the emergence of EVSA as an alternative to EVLA and RFA will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing prevalence of CVI, growing demand for MI endovenous ablation procedures, and technological advances in endovascular ablation devices.



However, challenges such as high cost coupled with unfavorable reimbursement policies, limitations and complications associated with endovenous ablation techniques, and shortage of skilled vascular surgeons may hamper the growth of the endovenous ablation devices industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This endovenous ablation devices market analysis considers sales from the endovenous laser ablation therapy (EVLT) devices, radiofrequency ablation (RFA) devices, and non-thermal non-tumescent (NTNT) devices segments. The analysis also considers the sales of endovenous ablation devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the EVLT segment held the highest market share. This trend is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the high success rate of EVLT devices compared with others and their ability to perform minimally invasive procedures without spinal or general anesthesia are helping the EVLT segment in maintaining its leading market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global endovenous ablation devices market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endovenous ablation devices manufacturers which include:



AngioDynamics Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Sciton Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Venclose Inc.

Also, the endovenous ablation devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

EVLT devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RFA devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

NTNT devices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of performing endovenous procedures in an outpatient setting

Emergence of endovenous steam ablation (EVSA) as an alternative to EVLA and RFA

Strategic partnerships, M&A, and marketing initiatives by vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AngioDynamics Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Sciton Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Venclose Inc.

