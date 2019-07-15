TÜV Rheinland of North America Expands Scope of Recognition as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officially adds new testing standards to TUV Rheinland’s NRTL scope of recognition

LITTLETON, Mass., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced its final decision to expand the scope of recognition for TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc. as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). Effective June 5, 2019, the expanded scope of recognition includes two additional recognized testing standards and signifies that TUV Rheinland meets the requirements specified in 29 CFR 1910.7.



OSHA recognition of a NRTL is an acknowledgment that the organization can perform independent safety testing and certification of the specific products covered within the scope of recognition. It is not a delegation or grant of government authority. As a result of recognition, employers may use products properly approved by the NRTL to meet OSHA accepted standards.

OSHA staff examined TUV’s expansion application, conducted on-site assessments, and examined other pertinent information and found that TUV meets the requirements for expansion of recognition, including the two additional test standards.

List of Appropriate Test Standards for Inclusion in TUV’s NRTL Scope of Recognition

Test Standard Test Standard Title NFPA 496 Purged and Pressurized Enclosures for Electrical Equipment. UL 698A Standard for Industrial Control Panels Relating to Hazardous (Classified) Locations

The addition of these standards represents an important change for TUV, and will now allow the company to provide NRTL certification to these Standards. There are many manufacturers who build and sell equipment for Hazardous Locations (Classified Locations per the US National Electrical Code, NFPA 70), and only a few NRTL Testing Laboratories can offer this important certification for their products, including TUV. Certification for these two new standards is essential as these standards are used to evaluate electrical equipment safety in explosive atmospheres, including Flammable Liquids, Flammable Gases, Explosive Dust and more.

TUV has a Listed Panel Shop Program, allowing licensed manufacturers to build a wide variety of configurations, as long as the construction meets the requirements of the Standards. UL 698A will allow Panel Builders to manufacture panels with intrinsically safe circuitry, thereby allowing certain electrical components to be used in Classified Locations without being specifically certified for these locations. NFPA 496 allows Panel Builders to employ purge and pressurize technology so that equipment can be directly located in a Classified Location without presenting a hazard.

TUV also performs field evaluations for equipment in Hazardous Location, and is accredited for these Standards as a Field Evaluation Body, FEB, Accredited by IAS. FEB-109

For more information on TUV Rheinland North America’s capabilities for Hazardous and Classified Locations, contact info@us.tuv.com or call 1-888-743-4652

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is nearly EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com.

Contact Information:

Jen Picardo

Director of Communications

TÜV Rheinland of North America, Inc.

978-266-9500

