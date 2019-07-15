Photomedicine Market To Reach USD 498.3 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Photomedicine Market Size – USD 314.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Industry Trends – heavy investments for research and development to explore newer sectors for application and launch of products with higher efficiencies.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Photomedicine market was valued at USD 314.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 498.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8 %. The study covers the genre of healthcare with special focus on medical devices of Photomedicine. Photomedicine is an interdisciplinary branch of medicine that involves study and application of light with respect to health and diseases caused by light and use of light to detect, diagnose and treat diseases. It includes both, study and treatment of diseases caused by exposure to light and on the other hand, diagnostic and therapeutic applications of light for detecting and curing diseases.

Light energy is capable of causing heating, mechanical effects and chemical reactions. The transfer of light energy through photon absorption can lead to many different consequences in Photomedicine. Technological advancements such as introduction of devices for full body forms and optical diagnostic procedures have been propelling the market. The technological advances in medical aesthetics, development of compact, versatile and multi-functional Photomedicine devices have been the key driving factors of this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Minimal invasiveness has been attracting the attention of many in the recent times. Since photomedicine is one of the major types of minimal intrusive treatments, there has been a spur of growth in the demand for this procedure. Increasing cases of cancer and several other diseases caused by light, has triggered research and development initiatives to develop several innovative solutions for treatment of cancer and the several other diseases, which lays a foundation for future growth.

Laser technology dominates the market. It has gained popularity due to its successful application in cancer treatments. Further research and development is being carried out to explore its application in the other domains. At present, lasers occupy the largest market share of 34%.

The introduction of low level laser therapy for tissue repairing, inflammation reduction and pain management has been a milestone achievement in this segment.

Dermatology segment holds the largest market share accounting to 26%. Due to the large spectrum of aesthetic procedure that are performed. Some of these procedures include, skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, hair therapy etc. This versatility of application has caught the attention of a large proportion of population and thus, the demand for the laser treatments has sky rocketed.

A lot of research and development is being carried out for the application of Photomedicine in the field of Oncology. The use of lasers in this field has been a milestone achievement and has encouraged institutions for further research. The application in the Oncology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Other milestone achievements were the introduction of photodynamic therapy and fluorescence guided surgeries. These achievements have boosted the market.

North America dominates the market with a share of 49.7% due to the technological advancements, prompt adoption of photomedicine by medical institutions and the financial stronghold of the population. The continuous developments in the field have attracted large investments for research and development as well.

The application of photomedicine devices and technologies is increasing in the treatment of heart diseases, various infections, and in cancer diagnosis & treatment owing to the attached benefits including effective light penetration enabling enhanced visualization, which in turn facilitates the diagnostic process.

The key players include THOR Photomedicine Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis and Candela.

Asia Pacific is the fastest developing market region due to the continuous developments and rising awareness in the emerging sectors. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Europe, is the second largest market and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Photomedicine market on the basis of device type, application, type of therapy, and region:

Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Faucet

Lasers

Polychromatic Polarized Light

Full spectrum lights

Lamps:

Fluorescent

Dichroic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oncology

Dental

Pain

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Type of Therapy (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)

Heliotherapy

Laser therapy

Photodynamic therapy

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

