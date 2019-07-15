Delek US Holdings Names Daryl Schofield EVP of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek”) today announced that Daryl Schofield will join Delek in August as Executive Vice President of Business Development. In his position, Schofield will focus on enhancing and implementing Delek’s ambitious growth strategy.



Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and CEO of Delek, said, “Daryl brings a wealth of expertise in mergers & acquisitions, deep knowledge of the oil industry and extensive relationships in global energy markets. He will help Delek extend its track record of sustained expansion.”

Schofield joins Delek with over 35 years of experience in the energy industry, including having served in multiple senior executive positions at Murphy USA, Talisman Energy, Tesoro Corporation and BP. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Studies from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom.

In his new role, Schofield will partner closely with other members of Delek’s executive leadership team to elevate its strategy development function. He will also be responsible for evaluating growth opportunities by leveraging his deep understanding of the fuels value chain, global commodities markets and convenience store retailing.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL). Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates also own approximately 63 percent (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.



The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 280 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312

Keith Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations, 615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications, 615-435-1407



