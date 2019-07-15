Osisko Gold Royalties Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko” or the “Corporation”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that its second quarter 2019 results will be released after market on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 followed by a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 am EDT.

Q2 2019 Results Conference Call Information

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 1-(647) 788-4922 (international), or 1-(877) 223-4471 (North American toll free). An operator will direct participants to the call.

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00pm EDT on August 1, 2019 until 11:59 pm EDT on August 8, 2019 with the following dial in numbers: 1-(800) 585-8367 (North American toll free) or 1-(416) 621-4642, access code 9189095. The replay will also be available on our website at www.osiskogr.com .

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 32.7% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., a 16.6% interest in Osisko Mining Inc. and a 19.9% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.

Osisko is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Québec, with its head office is located at 1100 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Joseph de la Plante

Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel. (514) 940-0670

jdelaplante@osiskogr.com







