Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. Overviews Operational Plans and Expeditions; First Site Operation Plans and Near-Term Targets

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR”) (currently trading as Beliss Corp.OTC: BLIS) has immediate operations that are planned by Dr. E. Lee Spence, Chief of Operations, off the coast of South Carolina and additional locations in the Caribbean for future operations.

Dr. Spence is currently in the West Indies conducting research on undisclosed wreck locations and history for potential operations. TSR has immediate work to begin on the Cape Romain site where Dr. Spence has ownership of a number of shipwrecks and cargos through a past United States District Court order. Although Dr. Spence has previously conducted work on some of these wrecks and brought up all sorts of valuable artifacts, ranging from rare 18th century gold jewelry and fragile crystal to iron cannons and flintlock pistols, he is convinced there is still much to be recovered. Dr. Spence is still trying to make a positive identification on one of the wrecks, but, if the ship is the one that he already believes it to be, it should make international news.

Dr. Spence is also examining some specific wreck sites in the coastal waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea. He is focusing on high-value targets, such as Spanish merchant ships that were lost while traveling back to Spain with privately owned gold and silver from the Americas. As for the latter, he makes that distinction because those wrecks and their cargoes were not warships and were not owned by the king of Spain.

Over the past 50 plus years, Dr. Spence has built a large and truly unique private library and archive of rare books, maps, newspapers, manuscripts, and government documents relating to ship construction, shipping, sea-battles, pirates, shipwrecks, and treasure, allowing him to do research that is unmatched in his field.

For example, Dr. Spence has put together a 16 volume “encyclopedia” on shipwrecks of the Bahamas. It has information on literally thousands of wrecks, collectively backed up with over 8,500 footnotes, primarily from contemporary sources. He hasn’t published it only because he considers the information contained in it to be far too valuable to be sold for the small amounts that non-fiction books bring these days. And, if published, it would create unwanted competition.

It’s through this type of in-depth historical research, and his personal inspection of wreck sites, that Dr. Spence is selecting exactly which shipwrecks TSR should work first. Additional information on Dr. Spence and some of his past discoveries are available at www.shipwrecks.com/about-spence .

Follow Dr. Spence on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/shipwrecktreasure/ or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/shipwrecks

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (presently Beliss Corp.)

TSR is a Nevada Corporation based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with various shipwreck area agreements being pursued and entered into for the discovery and recovery of valuable historic shipwrecks in North America and the Caribbean. The Company is also focused on the development of media opportunities along treasure themes. Treasure Shipwreck & Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Website: www.treasurewreck.com

Craig A. Huffman

EMAIL: Craig@treasurewreck.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

TELEPHONE: (877) 723-5477

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.