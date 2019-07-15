Resverlogix Announces Publication on Apabetalone in Clinical Epigenetics

Publication Outlines Apabetalone’s Effect on Key Biological Process Underlying the Development of Atherosclerosis

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today the recent publication of an article titled: “Apabetalone (RVX-208) reduces vascular inflammation in vitro and in CVD patients by a BET-dependent epigenetic mechanism” in Clinical Epigenetics, a top tier, open access journal devoted to the study of epigenetic principles and mechanisms as applied to human development, disease, diagnosis and treatment.



“This article represents a large step forward for Resverlogix as we add to the list of important publications detailing the benefits of apabetalone for patients suffering from multi-factorial diseases including cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease,” said Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Senior Vice President, Research & Development of the Company. “The findings in this article are the culmination of many years of research and development and I’m extremely proud of our science team for their contributions to this ground-breaking work.”

Clinical Epigenetics Publication Highlights include:

Vascular inflammation involving endothelial cells and monocytes is a key biological process underlying the development of atherosclerosis and driving cardiovascular disease (CVD) progression

Bromodomain and extra-terminal domain proteins (BET) act as epigenetic drivers of inflammation in endothelial cells and monocytes

Apabetalone is a BET protein inhibitor in clinical development for cardiovascular, chronic kidney disease and vascular cognitive dementia

for cardiovascular, chronic kidney disease and vascular cognitive dementia Apabetalone treatment resulted in lowering the expression of inflammatory genes in both cell types and consequently a reduction in adhesion of monocytes to endothelial cells

Monocytes recruited to inflamed regions of the endothelium foster the progression of atherosclerosis and may destabilize plaques

In a phase 2 trial, plasma proteins associated with vascular inflammation were decreased with apabetalone treatment, providing strong evidence for the translational nature of these findings

Publication Conclusions:

Apabetalone, through an epigenetic mechanism, suppresses genes associated with vascular inflammation. The proteins encoded by these genes promote the progression of atherosclerosis and are linked to plaque instability. Countering vascular inflammation through apabetalone treatment is therefore predicted to contribute to a reduction in major adverse cardiac events (MACE) in the phase 3 BETonMACE trial.

In previous clinical trials , apabetalone reduced the incidence of MACE by up to 62% in various cardiovascular disease patient populations.

The open access publication can be viewed using the following LINK .

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal domain) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

