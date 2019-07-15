EXL Named Among Fastest Growing Service Providers by Everest Group

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it was named among the fastest growing service providers in the latest “Everest Group BPS Top 50™.”



The “Everest Group BPS Top 50™” is a global list published annually of the 50 largest global third-party providers, based on business process services revenues and year-on-year growth.

“We’re pleased to be named to Everest Group’s Top 50 BPS providers and recognized for our market-leading revenue growth,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, EXL. “Our clients are increasingly looking for strategic partners who can support digital transformation at scale by applying Digital Intelligence.”

Everest Group estimates that the global third-party BPS industry is valued at more than $175 billion, and includes more than 200 service providers with more than $50 million in revenues.

“Over the years, this industry has evolved significantly, both in breadth and depth of services, along with enabling tools and concepts,” said Rajesh Rajan, Partner, Everest Group. “What started as a cost optimization concept focusing on ‘non-core’ and ‘back-office’ business processes, today permeates the entire business process value chain addressing a wide variety of business objectives leveraging a combination of digital tools, domain expertise, global sourcing, and design thinking concepts.”

For more information on the Everest Group BPS Top 50™, click here .

About EXL

EXL (EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 29,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

Media Contact: Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Investor contact: Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-624-5913 steven.barlow@exlservice.com



