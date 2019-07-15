Point Blank Enterprises Announces Reserve and Auxiliary Officers can now upgrade their armor protection through the National Reserve Officer Program

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises (“PBE”), the worldwide leader in the production of soft body armor and related protective solutions announces a program for Reserve and Auxiliary law enforcement officers to purchase soft body armor, rifle protection plates and complete active shooter kits at deeply discounted prices, directly through the National Reserve Officer Program.



The body armor systems available through Point Blank’s National Reserve Officer Program meet the company’s stringent quality control standards and have the standard 5 year ballistic warranty from the time of purchase. The program includes a variety of ballistic systems including select NIJ .06 Level IIA, II, and IIIA models. Now, with the addition of hard armor plates, Reserve and Auxiliary officers can enhance the protective capabilities of their body armor and have access to more options than ever before.

"Many reserve and auxiliary officers receive equipment from their policing agency, including body armor. But, many reserves and auxiliaries are required to purchase at least some of their own gear," said Dr. Ross Wolf, president of the Volunteer Law Enforcement Officer Alliance. "This National Reserve Officer Program through Point Blank allows volunteers and part time police to have access to the protective gear that is necessary to perform their important role in communities."

“The success of this program allows us to now expand the offerings to include hard armor plates and associated carriers," stated Hoyt Schmidt, Executive Vice President of Commercial Sales at Point Blank Enterprises. "We conceived this program with the goal of ensuring that every reserve officer has access to the best protective armor solutions in the industry so that they can perform their function as effectively and safely as possible.”

In order to qualify for the program, Reserve Officers can visit the Point Blank website at http://www.pointblankenterprises.com/rop/ and sign up to initiate the verification process. The simple purchasing process allows officers to select their desired NIJ .06 threat level, ballistic model, appropriate size and carrier color (black or navy). Upon placing their order, the Reserve Officer can expect delivery in 10 business days, if not sooner.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group, Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

PBE Company Contact:

Michael Foreman

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Email: mforeman@pbearmor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.