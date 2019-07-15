Phototherapy Market To Reach USD 717.3 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Phototherapy Market Size – USD 500.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Phototherapy Industry Trends – heavy investments for research and development to explore newer sectors for application and launch of products that are technologically advanced.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The continuous rise in incidences of neonatal jaundice in both developed and developing markets, rising number of people suffering from skin diseases, frequent launch of technologically advanced products, and rising adoption of LED-based phototherapy equipment are the key factors responsible for the high CAGR in the forecasted period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Phototherapy market was valued at USD 500.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 717.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. The study covers the genre of healthcare with special focus on the Phototherapy market. Phototherapy is a type of treatment that involves exposure to fluorescent light bulbs or other sources of light such as halogen lights, sunlight and light emitting diodes or LED lights in order to treat certain medical conditions. It uses Ultraviolet Light (UV Light).

Mainly, there are two kinds of rays in the UV light namely, Ultraviolet A rays (UVA) and ultraviolet B rays (UVB). The treatment can be given either to a specific area of the body or to the whole body. A rise in the tendencies of the people to encounter skin diseases. Rising cases of skin diseases, neonatal jaundice, mood and sleep problems etc. along with technological advancements and increasing awareness among the people are the key driving factors. Rising preference towards minimally invasive treatments along with the continuous technological developments are some of the other key factors driving the market. However, strict regulations of the government for the launch of new, improved devices, the high costs and the side effects are the major restraining factors for the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Minimal invasiveness has been attracting the attention of many in the recent times. Since photomedicine is one of the major types of minimal intrusive treatments, there has been a spur of growth in the demand for this procedure. Increasing cases of cancer and several skin diseases, has triggered research and development initiatives to develop several innovative solutions for treatment of cancer and the several other diseases, which lays a foundation for future growth.

At present, LED is the fastest growing device type with a CAGR of 5.1% due to its versatility of application. The discovery of use of LED for the treatment of neonatal jaundice among infants, has spiraled its demand over the years. LED based phototherapy equipment are used for target diseases as it uses the LED as a light source to precisely focus on the affected area with the appropriate wavelengths. The time taken by LED based devices to treat the affected area is lesser than that of the other devices. These properties attract the population to opt for the LED based phototherapy.

The treatment is categorized into several types based on the severity of the ailment. For instance, the treatment for skin diseases there are three main types of phototherapy used namely, Broadband UVB, Narrowband UVB and PUVA. Such intricacies have boosted the market due to its enhanced accuracy.

Side effects pose to be one of the main restraining factors for the market. However, most of the side effects are temporary thus encouraging a lot of people to opt for phototherapy. His is also one of the main factors driving the market.

North America holds the largest share in the market and is the largest revenue generator in the market. This is because of the technological advancements, availability of proper infrastructure, financial aids and the rising cases of skin diseases and neonatal jaundice in the region. The sector continues to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. Europe follows North America holding a market share of around 31.2%.

Asia Pacific is said to be the fastest growing region due to the continuous developments in the economy and availability of resources. The availability of resources makes the region a potential ground for expansion of the key players of the market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

Application of phototherapy for cancers and pre-cancers is seen to be the fastest growing segment and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. Phototherapy for the treatment of skin diseases dominates the market. It is majorly used for treating skin diseases such as Psoriasis which occupies almost half of the proportion. Eczema comes next in line. The application of phototherapy for skin diseases continues to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Other than several skin diseases, phototherapy is also very useful for treating newborns suffering from jaundice by exposing the neonates to fluorescent light, which helps them recover faster. The procedure has been proven to be safe for newborns. This feature has boosted the market significantly.

The key players of the market are Wellton Healthcare, GE healthcare, Phoenix Medical Systems, Nice Neotech Medical Services Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp. and Atom Medical Corporation

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Photomedicine market on the basis of device type, disease type, end use, type of therapy, and region:

Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ultraviolet B (UVB)

Psoralen UV A (PUVA)

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Skin Disease:

Psoriasis

Eczema

Vitiligo

Acne

Other

Mood and Sleep Disorders

Cancers and Pre-cancers

Neonatal Jaundice

Other Diseases

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Home

Hospitals

Clinics

Device Type (Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)

CFL

Lamps

LED

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

