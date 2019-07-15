Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market To Reach USD 17.99 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size – USD 19.9 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%, Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced systems.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuous research and development for innovative and more efficient systems, launch of new, improved products and technological advancements along with rising awareness about clean drinking water are the main reasons contributing to the CAGR.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Point of use water treatment system market was valued at USD 19.9 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 34.6 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.5%. Water treatment is any process that improves the quality of water to make it more acceptable for a specific end-use. Water treatment systems are systems that improve the quality of water. Broadly speaking, water treatment systems are of two types namely, point of entry and point of use. A point-of-entry water treatment system is installed directly at the point where the water enters the home. Therefore, they are also called whole house water-treatment systems. This system is placed where the main line of water enters.

A point-of-use water treatment system, on the other hand, is a filter that attaches directly to any of the water sources. The device can deliver high-quality, great-tasting water by removing impurities such as nitrates and lime scale. There are a couple of different kinds of water filters. For instance, if one lives, either, in an apartment or a condo, a point of use water system is considered be the easiest to install. Unlike point of entry water treatments, point of use water treatment systems treat water right before it reaches the single tap. Increasing water pollution and the rising awareness about clean drinking water have been the major driving factors of this market. Increasing water contamination, technological advancements and rising awareness about clean water are the major driving factors. Several studies show that the water from point of use systems is better than refrigerated water. Rising awareness of this fact also acts as a driving factor.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The continuous research and development, leading to launch of innovative designs, enhanced capacities and additional features attract a large chunk of population towards this market

Asia Pacific is the most attractive and the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 11.5% due to the rapidly growing socio-economic development in the region. China has a large number of local manufacturers and suppliers. Owing to the rising awareness, availability of abundant labor and resources, several developing countries of this region are engaging themselves in this market

The versatile nature of application, of the point of use water system, in several sectors from residential to education institutions, has led to a larger scope for the market. A large group of the population can be targeted by this market

The faucet-mounted segment acquired the largest share in the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2018, in terms of value, and is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to relatively cheaper costs and ease of installation

Toray Industries are the leading manufacturers of the point of use water treatment systems

As for the device types, faucets dominate the market while, pitchers and under the sink devices grow at CAGRs of 15.4% and 11.6% respectively

Point of use water treatment systems are more often used in non-residential places such as educational institutions, healthcare institutions etc. Thus, non-residential usage holds the largest market share

Europe dominates the market holding a market share of approximately 47.6% due to its technologically advanced facilities. It is followed by North America with a market share of 36.8% as the awareness of importance of clean water and a healthy lifestyle is high

Reverse Osmosis dominates the market with a share of 43.9%. A good quality RO system is capable of removing up to 99% of dissolved contaminants found in the feed water. These systems offer numerous benefits, including improvement in the taste and color of water, odor elimination, simple maintenance, and removal of contaminations

Key participants include Pentair, Honeywell, A.O. Smith, Culligan International, Unilever, Panasonic, Toray Industries, Brita and Best Water Technology (BWT) AG

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Point of Use Water Treatment Systems market on the basis of device type, filtration techniques, application and region:

Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Faucet

Table-top

Under the sink

Pitchers

Others

Filtration Technique (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Residential

Non-Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Educational Institutions

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Reverse Osmosis

Carbon Filtration

Distillation

Ultrafiltration

Disinfection

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

