Redefy Engages ALAW to Assist in National Expansion and Enterprise Client Business Development  

/EIN News/ -- - ALAW, multi-state, full-service real estate law firm, to provide enterprise client business development services -

- ALAW to assist with nationwide licensing, regulatory and compliance -

DENVER, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefy Corporation (OTC Pink: RDCO) today announced that it has engaged ALAW, a full-service real estate law firm with attorneys practicing in eleven offices across the Southeastern United States. ALAW represents institutional and private lenders, as well as investors, throughout the loan life cycle from origination to liquidation. ALAW is owned and controlled by James (Jim) Albertelli, Esq., a member of Redefy’s board of directors and a shareholder.

Redefy has engaged ALAW to provide legal and administrative services to facilitate Redefy’s nationwide real estate licensure and ensure robust regulatory and compliance rigor enterprise-wide. In addition, ALAW will play a significant role in Redefy’s national business development initiatives.

In June, Redefy announced the launch of its RedefyDIY platform, which makes it faster, easier and less expensive for homeowners to list residential real estate for sale. Initially available in Florida and Texas, RedefyDIY was built to support retail and high-volume enterprise clients with consistent processes, exceptional service, digital reporting and flat-fee pricing nationwide.

Redefy’s technology supports data exchange directly with enterprise clients to increase speed, accuracy and transparency in sales transactions, resulting in significant cost and time savings. Redefy’s clients include asset managers, banks, loan servicers, builders, rental holding companies and professional home flippers.

“Redefy continues to seek top-talent and best-in-class service providers to facilitate growth from a retail focused firm in select markets to a company that can service retail and enterprise clients nationwide,” said Chris Rediger, Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. “ALAW will be invaluable in helping us to navigate the legal, regulatory and compliance issues associated with nationwide expansion, as well as helping us complete our enterprise service rollout and attract new clients.”

ALAW is approved by leading underwriters and is trusted by the nation’s largest financial institutions. ALAW is certified to comply with the 7 Best Practice Standards of the American Land Title Association Best Practices, and exceeds ISO27002 benchmark standards for business processes, information technology controls and data security.

“Achieving the necessary level of data security to transact nationally for the nation's largest property portfolio holders is incredibly difficult,” said Scott Petronis, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Redefy. “We are building out the infrastructure, processes and certifications needed to support these institutions and ALAW has been an incredible help in offering guidance, expertise and support.”

“We believe Redefy has the potential to transform the way real estate is transacted in the U.S. They have created a process and system that removes friction in the transaction for enterprise clients, as well as individual home owners. We are excited for the opportunity to help them optimize the offering and look forward to helping them leverage the platform for the benefit of their enterprise clients,” said Jim Albertelli, Chief Executive Officer of ALAW.

About Chris Rediger



Mr. Rediger is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. He was recently named one of the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), which ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry in the U.S. as of December 31, 2018. He has more than 14 years of new home construction and residential real estate experience. Prior to founding Redefy, he managed a residential real estate investment pool devoted to buying distressed homes or half-built properties, completing them and then renting or selling the finished assets. Mr. Rediger graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

About Jim Albertelli

Mr. Albertelli is Chief Executive Officer of Albertelli Law and Brightline Title and is a Board Member of Redefy. Mr. Albertelli founded Albertelli Law in 1997 after practicing as an Assistant District Attorney in Georgia. He developed his expertise litigating in the State and Federal Courts of Florida and Georgia, as well as at the Bankruptcy Courts in both states. He has taught both residential and commercial real estate law at Florida Coastal School of Law. Mr. Albertelli focuses his practice expertise in the area of lender and developer representation, including, but not limited to, foreclosure law, bankruptcy law, condominium law, commercial acquisition and finance and real estate litigation.

Mr. Albertelli is a member of the Florida Bar, The Georgia Bar, The United States Supreme Court Bar and The American Bar Association. He is a Trustee and life member of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys. He is a graduate of The University of Florida (B.S. Finance) and Emory University College of Law (Juris Doctor).

About Scott Petronis

Mr. Petronis is the Chief Product and Technology Officer for Redefy. Mr. Petronis was most recently Chief Product and Technology Officer for eXp Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage. In this role, he helped the company to achieve agent count growth of 450% and revenue growth of 220% in two years, while driving the technology buildout to support the scale and business needs of a national, publicly traded real estate company. Prior to joining eXp Realty, Mr. Petronis was Chief Product Officer for Onboard Informatics, Director of Product Management for CORESense and held various product management and marketing roles for MapInfo. Mr. Petronis is a Board Member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and has been instrumental in setting industry standards for data sharing.

About Redefy Corporation

Redefy is a consumer-driven company that seeks to transform the way people buy and sell residential real estate by leveraging technology and data to help customers transact at a significant cost-advantage. The company offers a complete range of real estate services that enable homeowners to keep thousands of dollars of home equity in their pockets, compared with selling a home using traditional methods. Redefy conducts business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S.

For more information about our company, please visit: www.Redefy.com

About ALAW

ALAW is a full-service real estate law firm with attorneys practicing in eleven offices across the Southeastern United States. The Firm represents institutional and private lenders, as well as investors, throughout the loan life cycle from securitization to origination and asset reclamation. Recognized as a leader in the industry, ALAW is guided by a dynamic team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success. With notable expertise and a keen understanding of the ever-changing legal landscape, the ALAW team is committed to superior performance through proactive thinking and technological innovation.

Through this commitment to success and investment in technology, the Firm stands at the forefront of the industry with advanced reporting capabilities and a proprietary data and analytics platform. ALAW is certified to comply with the 7 Best Practice Standards of the American Land Title Association Best Practices, and exceeds ISO27002 benchmark standards for business processes, IT controls and data security.

For more information about ALAW, please visit: www.Alaw.net

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact: Erin Passan

Managing Partner, Gagnier Communications

epassan@gagnierfc.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.