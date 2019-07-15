International Cobalt Receives Drill Permit for Blackbird Creek

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Cobalt Corp. (CSE:CO) (the “Company” or “International Cobalt”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval for its plan of operations (“POO”) from the United States Department of Agriculture – Forest Service, for a proposed drill program at the Company’s wholly owned Blackbird Creek Property, located near Salmon, Idaho (the “Property”).



The POO authorizes up to 22 drill holes at 11 drill pads and a total of 26,000 ft or 8000m and is valid for one year from implementation.



Tim Johnson, CEO of International Cobalt states, “The receipt of this drill permit for the Property is an important milestone for the Company. With the permit in hand, we are able to better define our exploration plans for the coming 12 months and we look forward to making more announcements.”

The 2019 exploration program will be managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (“Dahrouge”) whom have a head office based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Dahrouge has considerable experience in exploring for and advancing a number of critical element and rare earth occurrences throughout North America and amongst others have played significant roles in the discovery and/or advancement of the Upper Fir Ta-Nb Deposit (Blue River, BC), the Ashram Rare Earth Deposit (QC), and the Elk Creek Nb-Sc-Ti Deposit (Nebraska).

National Instrument 43-101 disclosure

Neil McCallum, P.Geol., of Dahrouge, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About International Cobalt Corp.

International Cobalt is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development Company focusing on the burgeoning battery metals sector. The company seeks to add shareholder value by sourcing and developing projects in safe, progressive jurisdictions adhering to strict environmental and social standards.

On behalf of:

INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP.

“Timothy Johnson”

Timothy Johnson, President

+1 (604) 687-2038



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration and development activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward‑looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see our public filings at www.sedar.com for further information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.