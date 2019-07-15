Ondine Biomedical Subsidiary Receives 2019 President’s Choice Award at the 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association

/EIN News/ --

Sinuwave Technologies Corporation, a subsidiary of Ondine Biomedical Inc., was honoured with the 2019 President’s Choice Award which recognizes pre-clinical research advancing important new applications of photodynamic therapy (PDT), at the 17th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Boston, Massachusetts. Sinuwave was recognized for its research advancing PDT as an effective antifungal treatment.





Cristina Romo, Head of Microbiology at Sinuwave Technologies Corporation, accepting the International Photodynamic Association's 2019 President's Choice Award on behalf of Sinuwave.









At the IPA’s biennual global scientific meeting, Sinuwave presented compelling research findings showing successful treatment of aspergillosis using antimicrobial PDT in a recalcitrant animal model. These antifungal outcomes with parallel findings at Canadian study sites are an encouraging step towards potential future treatments of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).

“CRS is a debilitating disease that affects about 30 million Americans and approximately 12% of adults worldwide. The confluence of infectious and inflammatory issues, including antibiotic-resistant pathogens, fungi, and sinonasal polyps, makes this disease very difficult to treat,” says Cristina Romo, Head of Microbiology at Sinuwave. “Antimicrobial PDT is showing promising results as a new, non-steroidal, non-antibiotic approach for chronically relapsing patients. We are excited to be at the forefront of this work and would like to thank the International Photodynamic Association for its recognition and support.”

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1980s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About Sinuwave Technologies Corporation and Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. and its subsidiary Sinuwave Technologies Corporation are dedicated to the development of treatment and prevention therapies for a broad-spectrum of multidrug-resistant bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine’s antimicrobial PDT program utilizes a platform technology called Photodisinfection, a light-activated approach developed to provide rapid antimicrobial efficacy without generating resistance. Sinuwave is focused on developing Photodisinfection treatments for sinus-related infections. Additional applications of the platform include nasal decolonization (eradication of a broad spectrum of infection-causing pathogens that reside in the noses of patients and caregivers), as well as treatments under development for burns and wounds, and for disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia.

