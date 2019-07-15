From Start-up to Scale-up: SOTI Celebrates 1000 Employees Worldwide

Canadian tech scale-up fuelled by focus on sustainable growth, continuous innovation and investment in local talent

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI , the world's most trusted provider of enterprise mobility and IoT management solutions, today announces it has grown to 1000 employees worldwide. SOTI is committed to fostering homegrown tech talent and continuing its long-term growth trajectory with the SOTI ONE Platform .



SOTI President and CEO Carl Rodrigues is joined by City of Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie alongside company mascot, “Uno,” as SOTI employees celebrate reaching 1000 employees worldwide





Fuelled by purely organic growth with no venture capital funding or outside investments, SOTI recently celebrated an unprecedented 99 consecutive quarters of profitability. “At SOTI, we excel by charting our own path. We believe in challenging the status quo and working to consistently exceed the expectations of our customers with advanced solutions designed to address their toughest mobility challenges. SOTI’s thousandth employee milestone is significant as it recognizes where we started, and our commitment to continuous expansion globally in this next chapter of our history,” says Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO, SOTI Inc.

A corporate culture focused on growth and professional development

SOTI’s growth stems from the belief that each employee makes an impact. Employees are encouraged to share fresh perspectives and bring new ideas to their roles each day, while working with cutting-edge technologies. SOTI employees also give back to their local communities through team events that support environmental causes and not-for-profit organizations. From SOTI’s humble origins to its industry-leading position today, the company works to nurture a culture that emphasizes personal growth, continuous innovation and fun.

A proudly Canadian tech company with global impact

SOTI is uniquely positioned for lasting, profitable growth globally. In the past year, company revenues grew by over 35%, with SOTI helping more than 17,000 enterprise customers across 174 countries manage and secure millions of mobile devices worldwide. The SOTI ONE Platform is key to the company’s global growth, with worldwide customer adoption and partner growth a major catalyst for its expansion.

SOTI has built a strong ecosystem of over 4,000 partners that provide joint business value and collectively share in the drive towards innovation with the SOTI ONE Platform. SOTI works closely with the world’s leading hardware and software companies, including: Samsung, Google, Zebra, Panasonic, Honeywell, SATO, Amazon, Microsoft, HP and more. These partnerships enhance customer adoption globally by optimizing the integration between products and solutions designed for business-critical mobility and IoT projects.

SOTI is hiring worldwide. Visit the SOTI Careers website and be a part of something big.

About SOTI Inc.

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net .

