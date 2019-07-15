Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2024 - Focus on Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Paper & Paperboard

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Drinks Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The soft drinks packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.96%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The soft drinks are generally non-alcoholic beverage drinks which contain carbonated air, added flavors, and ingredients. The new trend towards healthy and natural content drinks is gaining the market share.



The demand for advanced 100% recyclable packaging solutions is increasing. Also, awareness about the hazardous packaging products among the consumers is growing.



Key Highlights



The carbonated soft drinks (CSD) market has reached a mature stage in the beverages market. In recent years it has gone through multiple changes, and this state of flux is expected to continue in the near future. In recent years, consumers are progressively becoming health-conscious. Consumers are now spending more on products that keep them refreshed and are safe to consume.

Consumers prefer healthy products with multiple flavors option into the product. Keeping this in mind, companies are launching more products to meet these demands. Hence, creating more opportunities for the packaging market of such products.

The economies of developing countries like China and India are growing, which is creating an increase in disposable income across the population. Consumers are now demanding more of ready-to-use packaged drinks.

However, stringent government restrictions over the use of non-biodegradable plastics are restricting companies on other environment-friendly packaging materials. These products are limiting the profit margin due to higher cost and ultimately affecting the overall soft drink packaging market.

Major Market Trends



Plastic to Account for the Largest Market Share

Consumer preference for plastic packaging in the soft drinks industry has been observed over other products in, as plastic packages are lightweight and more comfortable to handle. Also, the major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, as the cost of production is significantly lower.

However, the market is expected to face challenges due to government regulations and consumer demand pushing manufacturers to look for packaging solutions that are biodegradable or derived from sustainable sources.

Furthermore, a significant amount of plastic products are being recycled & reused in recent years. Also, the variety of plastics available for packagings, such as PVC, PE, PP, PS, PET, and nylon is one of the reasons contributing to the market share of this segment. According to the British Soft Drinks Association, out of total carbonated soft drinks consumed in 2017, 59% of drinks were packaged with plastic material and followed by metal.

Coca-cola has revealed that it has used three million tonnes of plastics in the year 2017. Hence, with the average weight of 10 grams a bottle, it employed 300 million plastic bottles in that year. Even though the sales of carbonated drinks is towards the declining trend, the use of plastic for other soft drinks offered by different players has multiplied over the years.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are expected to witness steady demand from consumers during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is a region with a huge customer base and several fast-growing economies. However, packaging preferences differ considerably from region to region, thus adopting region and application-specific strategies is expected to result in better product movement. Moreover, manufacturers are actively adopting sustainable packaging practices due to the increased pressure from consumer groups, government, and customers.

Japanese consumers have the highest per capita spending power in Asia. This, combined with the growing size of its aging population and the new functional food labeling system, has created an opportunity for premium functional soft drinks products, particularly those with health claims targeting an older demographic.

According to Red Bull, in 2018, its sales grew by 30% in India and this trend is expected to continue in the forecasted period 2019-2024.

Countries like India and China are showing rapid urbanization and currently with 33% and 51% urban population respectively. With the urbanization, growing disposable income is creating demand for soft drink products and hence affecting the soft drinks packaging market.

Competitive Landscape



The availability of several players providing soft drinks packaging solutions has intensified the competition in the market. Therefore, the market is moderately fragmented, with many companies developing expansion strategies.



Recent Developments



Mar 2019 - Amcor Limited acquired its rival Bemis Company, Inc. By combining these two market leaders, Amcor aims to create a stronger value proposition for shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

Jun 2018 - Thimonnier innovated a new packaging solution STRAAP, with an aim for reducing packaging wastes by eliminating cap and straw for soft drinks packaging products. The main innovation of the STRAAP is the combination of a protective film on the drinking area and the patented PepUp valve. Its volume is reduced to its content, and therefore needs a minimum of packaging materials, consisting of either a laminated film or a single-material film easily recyclable.

