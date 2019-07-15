Augmented Reality Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Augmented Reality Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Description

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Augmented Reality market for the forecast period 2025. Every micro as well as macroeconomic factor has been taken into consideration for offering an informative insight into the market. The scope of the report encompasses past trends, changes in consumer behavior patterns, latest developments, and actionable foresight. Market factor analysis included in the report covers Porter’s five forces analysis and supply chain analysis. A detailed segmental analysis of the Augmented Reality market is also present in the report which highlights the areas of growth and opportunities.

Augmented reality (AR) is a stay direct or indirect view of a bodily, real-world environment whose factors are augmented (or supplemented) via laptop-generated sensory enter which include sound, video, photographs or GPS data. It's far related to a more trendy concept known as mediated reality, in which a view of fact is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by means of a computer.

Key Players:

The noted players participating in the competitive landscape of the Augmented Reality market are profiled in this report. The assessment throws light on the current status of the key players and also projects their future trajectories. The report further analyses the growth strategies implemented by these players for providing an exhaustive study of the market.

Company Coverage:

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

PTC (U.S.)

Wikitude GmbH (Austria)

Daqri (U.S.)

Zugara Inc. (U.S.)

Blippar (Austria)

Upskill (Vienna)

Magic Leap (U.S.)

Osterhout Design Group (U.S.)

Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. (Israel)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Atheer Inc. (U.S.)

Apple (U.S.)

Facebook Inc. (U.S.)

Scope AR (U.S.)

Inglobe Technologies (Latina)

Embitel Technologies (India)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Marxent Labs LLC (U.S.)

Catchoom Technologies (Spain)

HTC corporation (Taiwan)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.)

Product Type Coverage:

Head Mounted Display

Head up Display

Handheld Device

Application Coverage:

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the Augmented Reality market covers major regions – North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Also, an in-depth country-level assessment is offered for a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Market Dynamics:

A study of the key drivers of the Augmented Reality market is available for keeping the players ahead of the curve. Also, the report sheds light on the threats and restraints that can pose challenges to the market participants. It also analyses the magnitude of the factors anticipated to affect the future trajectory of the market in the years to come.

Research Methodology:

The report presents an actionable insight into the Augmented Reality market, which is supported by facts and data collected through extensive primary and secondary research/. The sources referred for research include whitepaper references, SEC filings, Questionnaires, Surveys, interviews with top-level executives (VPs, CEOs, MDs, etc.). Cutting-edge algorithms are utilized for extrapolating the statistical observations. The multi-layered verification process ensures the authenticity and reliability of the information.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Augmented Reality Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

Continued...

