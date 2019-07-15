Canon Discovery Week continues in Nairobi, with in-store discounts throughout July to further develop relationship with customers

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) a leader in imaging solutions, launched the Canon Discovery Week in Nairobi the 1st July with a photo safari and Wildlife photography Master Class led by the Canon ambassadors Jonathan and Angela Scott. Discovery Week is a consumer engagement to build a closer relationship between customers and photography by facilitating access to Canon equipment and professionals. The initiatives also raise awareness of latest products and develop the education of all levels of photographers.

One week of discoveries and exchanges

In order to meet the expectations of Kenyan photographers, whether professional or amateur, Canon hosted initiatives granting many opportunities for customers to interact with experts and retailers. The set of events and interactions included educational Canon Academy workshops which invited testimonials and debate from attendees; in store activations to give photographers an opportunity to learn more about their own equipment, and to test new products and solutions; and instore incentives to help photographers get easier access to new equipment.

Amine Djouahra, B2C Sales & Market Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said: "Our objective is plural: to meet and exchange with photographers, give them a satisfying customer experience by helping them become more familiar with our devices and allow us to better anticipate their ever-changing needs . We aim to maintain this meeting with our customers every year in order to sustain this essential link that allows us to refresh our offerings regularly and launch innovative products that meet or even anticipate our customers' needs.”

Throughout the month of July, Canon continues to offer its existing and new customers instore incentives, in order to thank them for their loyalty and appreciation.

Save the Date for a new edition in 2020

Following the success of this second edition, Canon is pleased to announce that it will be holding another Canon Discovery week again in Nairobi next year and invites all photographers to mark their calendars for the third edition in June 2020.

Media Contact for Enquiries: Canon Middle East Jayashri Namdar E: Jayashri.Namdar@Canon-Me.Com

About Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA): Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.

For more information, log on to: www.Canon-CNA.com



