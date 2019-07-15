July 17 Briefing on West Africa ― Public Health after the 2014-2016 Ebola Outbreak, with U.S. CDC's Center for Global Health Director Dr. Rebecca Martin

EVENT:

Please join us on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, for a telephonic press briefing with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Global Health Director Dr. Rebecca Martin. She will provide a briefing on public health progress in West Africa since the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak and will take questions from participating journalists.

BACKGROUND:

We all know how easily disease threats spread between countries. From 2014 to 2016, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, together with support from international and local partners including the United States, battled the largest Ebola outbreak ever. The outbreak showed the importance of public health investments in preparedness and capacity building, as the threat of spread in Nigeria was quickly quelled by systems and disease detectives in place to fight polio. Since then, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone have strengthened their public health systems to fight not just Ebola, but many other diseases, including malaria and HIV. Today, all three countries are better prepared to detect and respond to heath threats. What public health capacities need to be in place to prevent, detect and respond to Ebola? How has West Africa made gains in these areas? Join us to learn more.

DETAILS:

Speakers: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Global Health Director Rebecca Martin, PhD

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Time: 11:00 EAT (Monrovia) | 12:00 WAST (Abuja) | 14:00 SAST | 07:00 EDT (Washington)

Languages: English

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD

Dial-in Info: To be provided upon RSVP

RSVP: Please RSVP to Eventbrite



