Fly, Stay, Earn - Marriott International And Emirates Strengthen Partnership With Relaunch Of Your World Rewards

Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) and Emirates today announced the relaunch of Your World Rewards a partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards. The partnership which originally launched in 2014, allows Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards members who register for the program to elevate their earnings and benefits when they fly with Emirates or stay at Marriott International Hotels around the globe. Your World Rewards enables members of both loyalty programs to enjoy the best in travel from take-off to check-out with rich benefits, personalized services and extensive access around the world.

Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members earn 3 Marriott Bonvoy points for every USD or its foreign equivalent spent on all eligible Emirates flights (in addition to Skywards Miles). Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite also enjoy in-airport benefits, including priority check-in and priority boarding. Emirates Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members earn one Skywards Mile for every USD or its foreign equivalent spent (in addition to points) on all eligible stays at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts worldwide. Emirates Skywards Gold and Platinum members also enjoy additional benefits at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, including 4pm late checkout, access to the Elite check-in and complimentary in-room internet access.

“Marriott Bonvoy is built on the belief that travel enriches us all and has the power to enrich the world. We continue to look for opportunities that enrich the travel experience and provide endless inspiration for our members to keep traveling with passion and purpose,” said Neal Jones Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Our partnership with Emirates Skywards, enables us to deliver on our commitment. Your World Rewards is the coming together of two like-minded companies with complimentary footprint around the world and provides a unique opportunity to promote the joy of good travel and build loyalty beyond reason with our members.”

Dr Nejib ben Khedher, Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards said: “Knowing your customers well, anticipating their every need and wowing them with inspirational experiences every time are critical to the success of any service-oriented business. With this partnership, we have pooled our in-depth knowledge, hospitality mindsets and service expertise to carefully craft Your World Rewards that caters to the specific travel needs and aspirations of our customers. The newly relaunched programme is bigger, better and bolder – and what’s more, it has two iconic brands behind it: Emirates and Marriott International.”

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, offers exceptional access to over 150 destinations across six continents. Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International’s newly unveiled travel platform, offering an extraordinary portfolio of 30 global brands in 131 countries and territories. Under one set of unified benefits, Marriott Bonvoy simplifies rewards and offers members a holistic travel experience encompassing much more than a hotel stay.

Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards members can now register for Your World Rewards program and unlock the joy of good travel by experiencing a unique set of travel benefits. To enroll, please visit (https://bit.ly/2XIJVWn) or (https://bit.ly/2NTUv8l)

Media Contact: Anjali Mehra +971 56 539 6555 Anjali.Mehra@marriott.com

Sukanya Ramanujan +971 56 9994018 Sukanya.r@emirates.com

About Marriott Bonvoy: Marriott Bonvoy (www.MarriottBonvoy.com) is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) starting February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International, members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from credit cards from Emirates NBD and Mastercard® in the UAE. The program offers 120,000 destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here(bit.ly/1pLWqG9). . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook ( (bit.ly/2TSZQLb), Twitter (bit.ly/2SWnFBR) and Instagram (bit.ly/2RvhCaD).

Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook (bit.ly/2MpbZrZ) and @MarriottIntl on Twitter (bit.ly/1RTI31H) and Instagram (bit.ly/2OQo2eD).

About Emirates Skywards: Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai, offers four tiers of membership - Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each membership tier providing exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles when they fly on Emirates, Flydubai or partner airlines, or when they use the programme’s designated hotels, car rentals, financial, leisure and lifestyle partners. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including tickets on Emirates or Flydubai plus Emirates Skywards partner airlines, hotel accommodation, excursions and exclusive shopping. Visit Emirates Skywards online at: (https://bit.ly/2JJ6dgD) or (https://bit.ly/2ofFhuJ)

Emirates: Emirates (Emirates.com) is the world’s largest international airline and flies to 158 destinations in 85 countries. Emirates operates a young fleet of nearly 270 modern aircraft and is the world’s largest operator of the Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s. Luxurious amenities, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, award-winning inflight entertainment system – ice – and unmatched hospitality provided by its iconic multilingual cabin crew from over 130 nationalities have made Emirates one of the world’s most recognized airline brands.

For more information, visit Emirates.com



