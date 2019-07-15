Fleet Management technology Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Fleet Management technology Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

July 15, 2019

Description

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Fleet Management technology market for the forecast period 2025. Every micro as well as macroeconomic factor has been taken into consideration for offering an informative insight into the market. The scope of the report encompasses past trends, changes in consumer behavior patterns, latest developments, and actionable foresight. Market factor analysis included in the report covers Porter’s five forces analysis and supply chain analysis. A detailed segmental analysis of the Fleet Management technology market is also present in the report which highlights the areas of growth and opportunities.

Key Players:

The noted players participating in the competitive landscape of the Fleet Management technology market are profiled in this report. The assessment throws light on the current status of the key players and also projects their future trajectories. The report further analyses the growth strategies implemented by these players for providing an exhaustive study of the market.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

TeleNav Inc.

TomTom International BV

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

ARI

Autotrac

Blue Tree Systems

BSM Wireless

CarrierWeb

Celtrak

Chevin

Ctrack

DriverTech

EDT

FieldLogix

Fleetcor Technologies

Fleetio

Garmin International

GPS Integrated

GPSTrackIt

I.D. Systems

Inosat Global

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Operation management

Asset management

Driver Management

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial motor vehicles

Private vehicles

Avaiation machinery

Ships

Rail cars

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the Fleet Management technology market covers major regions – North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Also, an in-depth country-level assessment is offered for a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Market Dynamics:

A study of the key drivers of the Fleet Management technology market is available for keeping the players ahead of the curve. Also, the report sheds light on the threats and restraints that can pose challenges to the market participants. It also analyses the magnitude of the factors anticipated to affect the future trajectory of the market in the years to come.

Research Methodology:

The report presents an actionable insight into the Fleet Management technology market, which is supported by facts and data collected through extensive primary and secondary research/. The sources referred for research include whitepaper references, SEC filings, Questionnaires, Surveys, interviews with top-level executives (VPs, CEOs, MDs, etc.). Cutting-edge algorithms are utilized for extrapolating the statistical observations. The multi-layered verification process ensures the authenticity and reliability of the information.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Fleet Management technology Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

4.Fleet Management technology TeleNav Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 TomTom International BV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 ARI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Autotrac (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Blue Tree Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 BSM Wireless (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 CarrierWeb (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Celtrak (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Chevin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Ctrack (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 DriverTech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 EDT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 FieldLogix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Fleetcor Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Fleetio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Garmin International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 GPS Integrated (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 GPSTrackIt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 I.D. Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21 Inosat Global (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22 Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

