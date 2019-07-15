Magnetic Flowmeters: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2023 with ABB, Badger Meter, Emerson Electric Co, Endress+Hauser Management, Siemens, and Yokogawa Electric Corp Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Magnetic Flowmeters Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Effectiveness of magnetic flowmeter in process industry



Magnetic flowmeters are highly effective in the measurement of thickened sludge and liquid with high solid content. These flowmeters have low calibration requirements and can measure liquid properties such as conductivity and density with high accuracy.



The presence of abrasion and corrosion resistant liners also allows magnetic flowmeters to measure erosive fluids, slurry, acids, and bases. Moreover, magnetic flowmeters do not have any moving parts which makes them less prone to failures and reduces the maintenance cost.



The high effectiveness of magnetic flowmeters will boost its adoption in the process industry and consequently drive market growth at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Technological innovations



Market vendors are focusing on the development of smart magnetic flowmeters for high flow rate applications which will provide highly accurate data and minimize downtime of end-user industries.



Smart magnetic flowmeters are equipped with advanced flowmeter technology and can be operated by remote process control and monitoring systems. Moreover, these types of magnetic flowmeters are easy to install and eliminate the need for flow computers.



Such technological innovations are expected to boost the demand of magnetic flowmeters in the forthcoming years.



Market Drivers & Restraints



The market looks at factors such as effectiveness of magnetic flowmeter in process industry, increasing investments in water and wastewater treatment industry, and rising demand for hygienic magnetic flowmeter.



However, availability of alternatives, slowdown in investment in mining and metals industry, and technical challenges may hamper the growth of the magnetic flowmeters industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This global magnetic flowmeters market analysis considers the demand from end-users such as water and wastewater, chemicals, mining and metals, food and beverages, and others. The analysis also considers the growth of the magnetic flowmeters market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the water and wastewater segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as ability of magnetic flowmeters to measure thickened sludge and totalized flow measurement will play a significant role in the water and wastewater segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global magnetic flowmeters market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several magnetic flowmeters companies that include:



ABB Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Also, the magnetic flowmeters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mining and metals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising public-private partnerships in wastewater industry

Increasing focus on preventive maintenance

Technological innovations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4jdnj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Capacitive Sensors



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.