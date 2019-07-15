American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) Announces Singleseed.com as Launch Retailer for its Pet CBD Water Product

/EIN News/ -- PLAYA VISTA, CA, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that it will launch its Lynks CBD Pet Water on SingleSeed (www.singleseed.com), a subsidiary of SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING). Lynks CBD Pet Water is a joint venture with LinkRes Pets (OTC: LRSV). The product is expected to launch in early August.

LALPINA Hydro CBD water has been one of Singleseed's top sellers on the platform in recent weeks. Adding Lynks CBD Pet Water will amplify the platform's pet product offerings, which will further SingleSeed reputation as one of the premier CBD distribution platform in the direct to the consumer CBD market.

LALPINA Hydro CBD water can now be purchase online at visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

Ryan Fishoff, the CEO of American Premium Water Corporation, commented, “We are happy to announce that we will be launching our Lynks CBD Pet Water on the Singleseed platform. The Company has had great success selling our LALPINA CBD Water on SingleSeed, and the team at SinglePoint, have been great partners in contributing to the success of LALPINA CBD Water. SingleSeed will be a great platform to launch Lynks CBD Pet Water. This is a unique product in the pet products space; beverages designed for pets has been an overlooked category and I feel that we will be able to create this market segment and become a market leader in it. CBD sales within the pet industry have been exploding and I am excited that the Company now has a product to be able to capitalize off this category. There are a number of other distributors that have shown interest in this product and I look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in adding distribution points for this potential market leading product.”

The American Pet Products Association estimates that the US pet product industry will be worth over $75 billion in 2019. New Frontier Data projects that the CBD Pet Product Market will reach $125 million in sales by 2022. And according to a report by Research and Marketing, over 55% of US households own a pet, and are more likely to be in a higher income household than non-pet owners.

Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint, Inc., commented, "We are pleased that American Premium Water Corporation chose us to be the launch partner for their Lynks CBD Pet Water. The Company's LALPINA CBD Water has been a top seller for us on SingleSeed, and as everyone knows, our site crashed due to high demand for LALPINA CBD Water. We feel that Lynks CBD Pet Water will have similar success. It's a unique product in the marketplace that I believe will take off very . We look forward to receiving the first shipment in a few weeks."

SinglePoint’s goal is to seek out and recruit innovative and fast-growing companies that manufacture or distribute CBD retail products, and who desire the opportunity to have their products distributed nationally. SinglePoints “Strategics” program is extremely affordable and offers unparalleled access that can translate into millions of dollars of orders for their respective CBD products.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com) Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX (www.FashionCoinX.com).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Contact: Investor Relations 888-983-0054 info@americanpremiumwater.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.