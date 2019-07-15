Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.18 Billion By 2026: Fior Markets

Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Treatment Type (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)), Product Type, End User Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Product Type, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Treatment Type (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)), Product Type, End User Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Product Type, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, The global peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow from USD 3.46 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.18 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The rising number of ESRD patients and surge in the cases of diabetes & hypertension as well as benefits of peritoneal dialysis over hemodialysis are the factors which may propel the growth of the peritoneal dialysis market.

Dialysis is defined as the process of cleaning the blood in case of kidney failure or improper functioning of kidneys. There are two types of dialysis; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis includes pumping out of the blood to an artificial kidney system and returning it back to the body with the help of tubing accessories. Peritoneal dialysis involves cleansing of blood along with removal of extra fluids by utilizing body’s natural filter, the peritoneal membrane. Peritoneal membrane is the lining that surrounds the abdominal cavity comprising spleen, stomach, liver and intestines.

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Key Findings:

Increase in cases of diabetes & hypertension as well as growing number of ESRD patients are the major factor fuelling the growth of the market. But lack of demand in underdeveloped countries is restricting the growth of peritoneal dialysis market.

However, growing demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and better opportunities in the emerging markets are the two factors which may spur the growth of the market in forthcoming years.

The treatment type segment is classified into Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD). The Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 59.90% in 2018 due to low cost, portability, and freedom from machines. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) cleans the body and helps to control the water and replaces the work of the diseased kidneys. CAPD is the most portable type of dialysis that use manual bags containing peritoneal dialysis fluid. CAPD is done every day, via peritoneal cavity, with bag changes four times a day. CAPD can usually be learnt easily and does not require needles.

The product type segment is divided into segments such as peritoneal dialysis solution, device, peritoneal dialysis set, catheter and others. The peritoneal dialysis solution segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 1.35 Billion. Peritoneal dialysis solution is important feature in every PD procedure as solutions are required for the exchange of fluid when the kidney is not functioning effectively. It the dialysis process that includes the cleansing of blood along with the elimination of extra fluids by using the peritoneal membrane i.e. the body's natural filter.

End user segment includes home-based dialysis and dialysis center & hospital based dialysis. The dialysis center & hospital based dialysis segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. Hemodialysis can be done in a hospital or in a dialysis center. It depends on the patient’s condition and doctor’s advice. In a dialysis center, hemodialysis is usually done 3 times per week for about 4 hours at a time. People who choose to do hemodialysis at home may do dialysis treatment more frequently, 4-7 times per week for shorter hours each time.

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global peritoneal dialysis market with USD 1.42 Billion in 2018 where as the Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region in the market.

North America region dominance is due to better healthcare infrastructure and high expenditure on healthcare. Rising awareness and high accessibility to the products and services in these regions is another important growth facto

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region due to high population base, development in healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of cases of end stage renal disease (ESRD), growth in demand for home dialysis treatment, and increase in demand for advanced PD devices.

Key players in the peritoneal dialysis market are Baxter International Inc., Cook Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medionics International, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Newsol Technologies Inc., Poly Medicure Limited, Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Terumo Corp., Utah Medical Products, Inc., and among others.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global peritoneal dialysis market on the basis of below mentioned segments:

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Treatment Type:

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)





Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Product Type:

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others





Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By End User:

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis





Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



Customization of the Report:

