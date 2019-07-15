Alkahest to Present New Data from Phase 2a Study of AKST4290 in Refractory Neovascular AMD at the 2019 American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting
/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkahest, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, today announced an oral presentation of data from its phase 2a study of AKST4290 (originally referred to as ALK4290) in neovascular age-related macular degeneration patients refractory to anti-VEGF therapy at the 2019 American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting from July 26 – 30, 2019 in Chicago. Presentation details can be found below.
Oral presentation:
Title: Open-Label Study Evaluating the Effects of the CCR3 Antagonist ALK4290 in Patients with Neovascular AMD Refractory to Anti-VEGF Therapy
Presenter: Michael Stewart, M.D., Chair, Department of Ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville
Session: AMD Neovascular Part II Symposium
Date: Saturday, July 27, 2019
Start Time: 11:17am CDT
Location: ASRS Hyatt Regency Chicago
About AKST4290
AKST4290 is an orally administered CCR3 inhibitor that blocks the action of eotaxin, an immunomodulatory chemokine that increases as humans age and in specific age-related diseases. By targeting eotaxin and its downstream effects, AKST4290 may reduce the hallmark inflammation and neovascularization of neovascular AMD while also acting more broadly to reduce inflammation associated with many age-related diseases.
About Alkahest
Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information, see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc.
Contact Information
Elizabeth Jeffords
Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer
Alkahest, Inc.
ejeffords@alkahest.com
Media Contact
Michael Tattory
LifeSci Public Relations
mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com
