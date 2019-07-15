Alkahest to Present New Data from Phase 2a Study of AKST4290 in Refractory Neovascular AMD at the 2019 American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkahest, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, today announced an oral presentation of data from its phase 2a study of AKST4290 (originally referred to as ALK4290) in neovascular age-related macular degeneration patients refractory to anti-VEGF therapy at the 2019 American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting from July 26 – 30, 2019 in Chicago. Presentation details can be found below.



Oral presentation:

Title: Open-Label Study Evaluating the Effects of the CCR3 Antagonist ALK4290 in Patients with Neovascular AMD Refractory to Anti-VEGF Therapy

Presenter: Michael Stewart, M.D., Chair, Department of Ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville

Session: AMD Neovascular Part II Symposium

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2019

Start Time: 11:17am CDT

Location: ASRS Hyatt Regency Chicago

About AKST4290

AKST4290 is an orally administered CCR3 inhibitor that blocks the action of eotaxin, an immunomodulatory chemokine that increases as humans age and in specific age-related diseases. By targeting eotaxin and its downstream effects, AKST4290 may reduce the hallmark inflammation and neovascularization of neovascular AMD while also acting more broadly to reduce inflammation associated with many age-related diseases.

About Alkahest

Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information, see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Jeffords

Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer

Alkahest, Inc.

ejeffords@alkahest.com

Media Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Public Relations

mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com



