Oncology Pharma Appoints Stefan Gruenwald (MD. Ph.D) as an Advisor on its Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK: ONPH) is pleased and honored to announce the appointment of Stefan Gruenwald (MD. Ph.D) to its Advisory Board. Dr. S. Gruenwald brings more than 30 years of experience and vast knowledge in both the clinical, scientific and business fields to the company. His contribution to meeting the vision, mission and goals are a great asset to the company. Dr. Gruenwald has had an impressive career as the former VP of R&D at Becton Dickenson, the former CSO at Pharmingen and the former President at Orbigen. He is currently a co founder and president of Diagnomics.

"I am delighted to join a young and dynamic company like Oncology Pharma and I hope to be able to make significant contributions to its profitable growth," said Dr. Gruenwald. "I am honored to be part of an exciting management team and I believe that this company has a bright future."

In addition, Oncology Pharma is pleased to announce its new website: www.oncology-pharma.com.

About Oncology Pharma, Inc.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the “Company”) is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing therapeutics. The Company has licensed Tulynode's patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy for durable therapy response using an extracorporeal device. The Company is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology, and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

Forward-looking Statements

Contacts: For additional Information, please contact at: One Sansome Street, Suite 3500 San Francisco, CA 94104 Phone: 415-869-1038 Fax: 415-946-8801 Email: info@oncology-pharma.com Website: www.oncology-pharma.com



