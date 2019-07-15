The Connected Retail Solutions Market in North America is Set to Record a CAGR of 17.84% During 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Connected Retail Solutions Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America connected retail solutions market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.84% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and high penetration of smartphones.



Application Insights



Owing to high Internet penetration rates, adoption of IoT and use of omnichannel strategies to integrate both online and offline customer experience, as well as innovative technological innovations such as IoT, AI, and Big Data will drive the growing market.

The Supply Chain Management (SCM) segment will have significantly high CAGR (34.2%) during the forecast period. Close on its heels will be the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) segment, anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.3%.



Country Insights

In 2018, the United States represented the largest market share, accounting for 95.35% of North America's connected retail solutions market revenue.

North America's mega-corporations, Verizon Communications, and Microsoft have started the era of digital retail through partnerships and acquisitions and organic business creation strategies to introduce a shared retail ecosystem for customers as well as the retailers.

However, Canada is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its vast smartphone penetration and high disposable income.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Scope & Segmentation

1.2 Key Questions Answered in This Study

1.3 Executive Summary



2. North America Connected Retail Solutions Market - Overview

2.1 Market Definitions

2.2 Market Overview

2.2.1 North America Market Revenue (USD Billion)

2.2.2 Forecasted North America Market Revenue (USD Billion)

2.2.3 Country-wise Market Revenue (USD Billion)

2.3 Market Trends

2.4 Market Drivers and Challenges



3. North America Connected Retail Solutions Market - Based on Applications

3.1 Supply Chain Management

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.2 Forecasted Market Segment Revenue (USD Billion)

3.2 Customer Relationship Management

3.3 Business Analytics/Business Intelligence

3.4 Other Applications



4. The United States Connected Retail Solutions Market

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Revenue (USD Billion)

4.2.2 Forecasted Market Revenue (USD Billion)

4.2 Trends

4.3 Drivers & Challenges



5. Canada Connected Retail Solutions Market

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1.2 Forecasted Market Revenue (USD Billion)

5.2 Trends

5.3 Drivers & Challenges



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Cisco Systems

6.1.1 Company Snapshot

6.1.2 Products

6.1.3 Strategic Initiatives

6.1.4 Countries Present

6.1.5 Key People

6.2 Verizon Communications

6.3 IBM

6.4 Microsoft

6.5 Intel



7. Conclusion

7.1 Future Outlook



