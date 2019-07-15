Sterilization Wraps Market to Reach US$ 512.1 Mn by 2026,Growth Attributable to Product Innovations by Leading Companies, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Sterilization Wraps Market Research report include Owens & Minor Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Dynarex Corporation, Cygnus Medical, Cardinal Health, Crosstex International, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Surgeine Healthcare (India) Private Limited, and Westfield Medical Limited, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sterilization Wraps Market is likely to expand in the coming years due to growing emphasis on maintaining hygiene within hospitals, to curb the spread of infections. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Sterilization Wraps Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market is likely to reach US$ 512.1 Mn by 2026. Fortune Business Insights has stated that the market was valued at US$ 376.1 Mn in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.

Sterilization Wraps Market Size





Medline’s Sterilization Wraps Yields Strong Market Figures

Medline’s Gemini sterilization wrap has been successful in many aspects. The properties of Gemini wrap have led to its increased use, which is indicative of high demand among end users. Gemini wrap was manufactured with 100% polypropylene. The use of polypropylene has helped to reduce punctures and minimize tear. Gemini was massively helpful in reducing contamination, besides enabling improved patient outcomes. Medline has made Gemini available in a range of weights including super lightweight to heavyweight, depending upon the requirement from end users. Medline’s Gemini has boosted the global market and is likely to favor the growth of the global market in the coming years.



Owen and Minor acquires Halyard’s Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business

In May 2018, Owen & Minor completed the acquisition of Halyard Health’s surgical & infection prevention (S&IP) business. With the acquisition, Owen & Minor aims to make its mark in the healthcare industry. Halyard Health is one of the leading companies in the global Sterilization Wraps Market and with a strong product portfolio, Owen & Minor is likely to establish a stronghold in the market. Halyard offers a wide range of products such as sequential sterilization wraps and SMS sterilization wraps. Huge investment in research and development of sterilization wraps is likely to boast the production and sales. This acquisition is likely to have a positive impact on the global Sterilization Wraps Market and may enable growth of the market in the coming years.

Increasing Hospital Infections Are a Driving Cause

According to the Affordable Care Act, healthcare institutions have a higher incentive for earning positive outcomes. Hospital associated infections can be held accountable to poor institutional outcomes. A major part of reducing hospital associated infections is the use of proper sterilization wraps. Furthermore, sterilization wraps play a huge role in patient care and wellbeing. Although healthcare policies are in favor of people admitted in hospitals, an increasing number of patients may result in increase in hospital infections. Recent trends within hospitals, pertaining to sterilization wrapping techniques and sequential wrapping have offered greater potential for growth of the global Sterilization Wraps Market. Furthermore, product innovations such as cardinal sterilization wraps and Halyard sterilization wraps have boosted the global market. Moreover, increasing focus on research and development of newer products by these companies is likely to favor the global Sterilization Wraps Market in the forthcoming years.



Key companies covered in the report

Owens & Minor Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Dynarex Corporation

Cygnus Medical

Cardinal Health

Crosstex International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Surgeine Healthcare (India) Private Limited

Westfield Medical Limited

Other prominent players



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights The Prevalence of Sudden Hospital Acquired Infections in Key Countries Technological Advancements in Sterilization Wraps Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions The Regulatory Senario in Key Countries New Products Launches Key Industry Trends





Global Sterilization Wraps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Type Plastic & Polymer Paper & Paperboard Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Clinics and Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



