Noble Capital rates QuoteMedia as Outperform, sets target price of $0.25/share

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets, Inc. has initiated coverage of QuoteMedia – assigning an initial rating of Outperform with a Target Price of $0.25/share.



The full report, as well as an audio file containing the analyst's accompanying remarks, can be accessed at ChannelChek.com, or at the following links:

Report: https://static.c1.quotemedia.com/corpdocs/NobleReport-QMCI-20190712.pdf

Audio file: https://noblelinx.com/calls/qmci20190712.htm

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia's actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations

Brendan Hopkins

Email: investors@quotemedia.com

Call: 407 645-5295



