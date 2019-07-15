Tecnoglass Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Barranquilla, Colombia, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2019 before the market opens on Friday, August 9, 2019. Management will host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) to review the Company’s results.



To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-705-6003

International: 1-201-493-6725

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13692591

The playback can be accessed through November 9, 2019.

Webcast

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investor Relations section of Tecnoglass' website at www.tecnoglass.com . Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the website.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the leading architectural glass transformation company in Colombia and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically‐integrated, state‐of‐the‐art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to North, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies over 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for over 80% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high‐end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), 50 United Nations Plaza (New York), Trump Plaza (Panama), Icon Bay (Miami), and Salesforce Tower (San Francisco).

Investor Relations:



Santiago Giraldo

Chief Financial Officer

305-503-9062

investorrelations@tecnoglass.com



