GR8 People Named a High Performer in Talent CRM Software by G2 Crowd

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, a breakthrough one-experience talent platform for the enterprise, announces it has been named a “High Performer” by business technology review platform G2 Crowd in the Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) software category for Summer 2019.



G2 Crowd’s Summer 2019 Grid® Reports are based on a unique algorithm that calculates in real-time customer satisfaction and market presence scores. GR8 People’s boost into the High Performer quadrant for Candidate Relationship Management software is a direct result of ranking #1 for both Best Support and Best Relationship by verified customer reviews .

“GR8 People customers are at the core of everything we do,” notes Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral. “Our CRM recruiting technology is exceptional, but we’re just as committed to ensuring customer success through outstanding support every step of the way, from project planning and management to implementation and training, because an organization’s ROI also depends on proper use and widespread adoption.”

Improving the Candidate Experience Through Better Talent Engagement

GR8 CRM enables customers to engage with talent everywhere, helping strengthen brand visibility, attract targeted talent segments and deliver a truly personalized candidate experience in a way that is authentic, refreshing and meaningful.

Teams can take talent engagement to the next level, proactively discovering new talent profiles, building talent communities and pipelines, creating marketing campaigns, and discovering (and rediscovering) quality talent, all while increasing apply rates and measuring every touchpoint along the talent journey. The system is powered by AI and automation, removing low-value task work to provide more time for high-value conversations and faster hiring.

GR8 People’s advanced CRM key features and functions include:

Super-personalized career site with AI job recommendations, unique paths for talent personas, quality fit scores and scheduling automation to influence how talent can quickly learn how they fit into the company

EUREKA! automated sourcing that delivers a continuous pipeline of qualified, interested and available talent

automated sourcing that delivers a continuous pipeline of qualified, interested and available talent A top-of-funnel talent builder that automatically populates candidate pipelines

A drag-and-drop CMS that builds and sends marketing campaigns, news, updates and jobs to candidates based on their interests, locations and skills to keep them engaged

Robust campus and event, employee referral and internal mobility capabilities

Talent journey analytics to tell the talent story with significant insights, intelligence and results

“Our rapid growth is a direct result of meeting and exceeding the needs of talent acquisition, a corporate function that is increasingly challenged to do more with less,” observes GR8 People CEO Diane Smith. “Providing TA teams with the right tools and technology—especially those that can automate low-value, repetitive tasks—allows them to focus their efforts on developing and nurturing meaningful relationships and conversations with their talent community members, which can dramatically improve an organization’s talent outcomes.”

About GR8 People

GR8 People is 100 percent purpose-built to deliver the unfair advantage companies demand to compete for talent around the world. It is the enterprise platform that brings CRM, recruitment marketing, applicant tracking, hiring and onboarding together; connecting entire talent ecosystems into one-experience of performance, agility and intelligence.

Contact

Alex Adams

aadams@gr8people.com

215-693-1122



