RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2019 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of July. The distribution will be payable on August 8, 2019 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2019.



About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.1 billion at March 31, 2019. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 230 properties, including 14 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet including residential rental properties. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

For more information contact

Terri Andrianopoulos

VP Marketing & Communications, RioCan REIT

416 646 8138

tandrianop@riocan.com



