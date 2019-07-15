Asthma & COPD Drugs Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 4.2% During 2019-2024 - Key Player Profiling on Abbott Labs, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Grifols, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma and COPD Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The asthma and COPD drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increase in incidence and prevalence of asthma and COPD, technological advancements, and growing geriatric population.



Key Highlights



The global population is aging rapidly, owing to reduced birth rates and increasing life expectancy. According to the US Census Bureau's Statistics, as of 2017, the total number of people aged between 65 years and older, exceeded 50 million. According to the United Nations, during the period of 2015-2030, the number of older persons aged 60 years or over, worldwide, is projected to grow by 56% (from 901 million to more than 1.4 billion).

Moreover, economic and social commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), reports that the geriatric population in Asia-Pacific was around 617.1 million in 2015, accounting for more than half of the world's total elderly population. It is estimated that, by 2050, Asia-Pacific may account for almost two-thirds of the world's geriatric population. Hence, owing to the fact that asthma is a widely prevalent disease found in people over age 65, the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Market Trends



Asthma is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Indication Type



According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAI), in 2016, approximately 8.3% of children in the United States were found to have asthma. Boys were to some extent more likely to have asthma than girls at a rate of 9.2% and 7.4%, respectively.

Asthma incidence among children increased from 8.7% in 2001 to 9.4% in 2010, and then declined to 8.3% in 2016. Although not all changes were statistically noteworthy, a similar outline was observed among the sub-demographic groups, except the Mexican/Mexican-American children, among whom asthma prevalence increased from 5.1% in 2001 to 6.5% in 2016.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



According to the AAAI, in 2012, the median annual medical cost of asthma was USD 983 in the United States. This ranged from an average low of USD 833 in Arizona to an average high of USD 1,121 in Michigan. In addition, there were 3,615 asthma-related deaths in 2015. Children under 18 years old made up 219 of those deaths.

Asthma prevalence was the highest among workers in the healthcare and social assistance industry, with 8.8% of workers stating that they had asthma at the time of the survey. Workers in the educational services industry reported the second-highest rate (8.2%) of asthma prevalence. Hence, the growing prevalence of asthma is expected to contribute to the significant market share of the North American market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The asthma and COPD drugs market is highly competitive and consists of few major players. Companies, like Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Grifols, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Roche Holding AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical, among others, hold the substantial market share in the asthma and COPD drugs market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Incidence and Prevalence of Asthma & COPD

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the Product Approval

4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Bronchodilators

5.1.1.1 Short Acting Beta-2 Agonists

5.1.1.2 Long Acting Beta-2 Agonists

5.1.1.3 Anti-cholinergic Agents

5.1.2 Anti-inflammatory Drugs

5.1.2.1 Oral and Inhaled Corticosteroids

5.1.2.2 Anti-leukotrienes

5.1.2.3 Phosphodiesterase Type-4 Inhibitors

5.1.2.4 Other Anti-inflammatory Drugs

5.1.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 Asthma

5.2.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.4 Grifols

6.1.5 Merck & Co.

6.1.6 Pfizer

6.1.7 Roche Holding AG

6.1.8 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



