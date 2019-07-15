Enteral Feeding Devices (EFDs) Market: Rising incidences of preterm birth is significantly driving the market growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach USD 3.65 billion by 2025, while witnessing a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. Factors primarily attributing to the market growth include: increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising incidence of preterm birth, and rising geriatric population across the globe. In addition, increasing adoption of enteral feeding devices in ambulatory surgical centers coupled with growing demand for improved healthcare facilities from emerging economies is considerably driving the market growth.



Adequate nutrition plays an important role in maintaining optimal health and in the management of various diseases. With increasing number of hospitalized pediatric and geriatric patients unable intake nutritional supplements orally, need appropriate delivery methods to meet the nutritional demand. Enteral feeding refers to the intake of food and medication via the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which comprises of mouth, esophagus, stomach, and small intestines. Enteral feeding dependent patients usually has a condition that generally prevents them from eating a regular diet by mouth. The enteral feeding device is emerging as a effective tool to fulfill the nutritional requirement of the patients.



Key findings from the report:

The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach USD 3.65 billion by 2025, while augmenting at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period





Based on Product type:

• Enteral Feeding Pumps segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These pumps enable consistent and precise delivery of nutrition as well as medication with minimum chances of errors.

Based on Application:

The application of EFDs in oncology is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period





Based on Application:

Hospitals segment is accounted to hold the major market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the growing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases.





Based on End-use:

North America is accounted to hold the prominent market share in 2018, and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period





Based on Region:

Key players operating in the global enteral feeding devices market includes: Boston Scientific Corporation, Amsino International, Inc., Abbott, CONMED Corporation, Moog Inc., BARD, Danone Nutricia, Cook Medical, Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Avanos Medical Devices, and Cardinal health among others.

The report segments the global enteral feeding devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use and region.

By Product Type

Enteral Feeding Tubes

• Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

• Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

• Enterostomy Tubes

• Low Profile Gastrostomy



• Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes • Oroenteric Feeding Tubes • Enterostomy Tubes • Low Profile Gastrostomy Giving sets

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Syringes

Others

By Application

Gastroenterology

Neurological Disorders

Oncology

Diabetes

Hyper Metabolism

By End-Use

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Nasogastric Tube Market - Global nasogastric tube market was valued at USD 305.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 473.9 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Factors driving the growth of the market are; growing demand for nutritional support to children and adult patients and increasing number of hospitalized pediatric and geriatric patients. Moreover, increasing number of premature baby births and increasing number of neck and facial surgeries is further propelling the market growth. However, concerns regarding side effects such as skin irritation, abdominal cramping, and tube dislocation may hamper the market growth to some extent.





