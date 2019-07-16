Gambling And Amusement Parks Overview And Market Players

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Amusements Market By Type (Gambling And Amusement Parks) Market Overview And Market Players– Global Forecast To 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global amusements market reached a value of nearly $511.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% since 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to nearly $652.6 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in the experience economy, favorable visa policies and initiatives, growth in emerging markets, rapid urbanization, the rise in mobile gambling, and increased number of female gamblers. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high tax rates on casinos, and unpredictable weather conditions. Going forward, legalization of gambling, global economic growth, increasing use of social media, and changing consumer-gambling habits will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the amusements market in the future include stringent government regulations on gambling, and demographic changes.

The amusements market consists of sales of amusements services such as amusement parks entertainments and gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusements facilities such as theme parks, water parks, amusement arcades, casinos, and sports betting facilities.

The top opportunities in the global amusements market will arise in the gambling segment, which will gain $116.1 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the global gambling market and the global amusement parks and arcades market will arise in the offline lotteries segment and the theme parks segment, which will gain $48.1 billion and $21.1 billion of global annual sales by 2022 respectively. The amusements market size will gain the most in the USA at $25.0 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the amusements market include using IoT technology to improve efficiencies, using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for enhanced guest experience, introducing cost effective retractable roofs in water parks, offering platforms to the patrons for booking rides or tickets with the help of mobile technologies, adopting advanced security measures for online gambling, investing in branded slot games and gambling apps for smart watches, and using large-format slot machines and big data analytics. Player-adopted strategies in the amusements industry include launching new attractions and entertainments, investing in opening new theme parks, and acquisitions, introducing new lottery products, providing easy mode of payments, and expanding into emerging countries.

Trends In The Amusements Market

Cryptocurrency is becoming popular in online gambling with the industry incorporating it as one of the payment methods. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency with encryption techniques that regulate the generation of units of currency. This blockchain technology provides anonymity of the users. In addition, gambling legislations do not apply to the online casinos that offer betting only with cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency transactions are very cheap or completely free and as there are no taxes levied on the transactions, it benefits the players with better odds and bigger payouts, driving online casinos to opt for cryptocurrency as a mode of payment.

Amusements Market By Type (Gambling And Amusement Parks) Market Overview And Market Players– Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides amusements market overviews, analyzes and forecasts amusements market size and growth for the global amusements market, amusements market share, amusements market players, amusements market size, amusements market segments and geographies, amusements market trends, amusements market drivers and amusements market restraints, amusements market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The amusements market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global amusements market, gambling, amusement parks and arcades

Data Segmentations: amusements market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Amusements Market Organizations Covered: China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sporties Group, Las Vegas Sands Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, amusements market customer information, amusements market product/service analysis – product examples, amusements market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global amusements market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Amusements Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the amusements market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Amusements Sector: the report reveals where the global amusements industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

